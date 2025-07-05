She 'Can't Do It All': Kim Kardashian Has a 'Rotating Team of Nannies' So She Doesn't Feel Like She's 'Falling Short as a Mom'
Kim Kardashian is not holding back when it comes to her family life. Reports indicate that the reality star is traveling with a sizable crew of nannies and mannies to ensure her four children are well cared for as she juggles her demanding career.
An insider revealed to a news outlet that Kardashian is "happy to pay through the nose" to delegate child care while staying focused on her many commitments.
"Kim loves her kids more than anything, but between filming, running multiple businesses, studying law, and her nonstop travel schedule, she just can't do it all," the source said. "Having a rotating team of nannies allows her to keep everything moving without feeling like she's falling short as a mom."
"She only wants the best of the best, and that means shelling out huge sums of money because these types of nannies don't come cheap. Some of them command a quarter million a year," the source continued. "And it's not like she just has four of them; she's got something like ten on staff, but she doesn't bat an eye at dropping a few million a year. She says it's worth it to her to keep her kids happy and safe. And the expense more than pays for itself because it puts her mind at ease and lets her focus on bringing in twenty times what she's putting out."
Sources previously told The Sun that Kardashian provides each nanny with detailed information about the child they're assigned to, ensuring they receive comprehensive support seven days a week.
- Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Mind 'Shelling Out Huge Sums of Money' for Her Kids’ Nannies: 'She Wants the Best of the Best'
- Kim Kardashian Shares Photo With All 4 Kids and Mom Kris Jenner After Source Reveals Kanye West Isn't 'Around Much' for Their Children
- Kim Kardashian Tries Hard To Make Sure Her Kids Become Good People Despite Having All The Money In The World
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Her kids adhere to a strict routine, which helps the star manage her billion-dollar brand while ensuring they remain well-supported.
During the night, one nanny takes on essential parenting duties, preparing for the next day by organizing school supplies, sports gear and activities, ready to respond if any of the kids wake up.
The daytime crew kicks into gear promptly at 6 a.m., working in 12-hour shifts. They enjoy one day off each week and are expected to travel with the child they care for, including visits to their father, Kanye West.
An insider shed light on the logistics, stating, "If one of the kids is going to Kanye, say like North, it tends to cause a little chaos as Kim has around three trusted ones that she will send. So then if two of the kids go, it's even more chaos – which is why she's got a team of about ten nannies."
The source added, "But then layer on the tutors, art teacher, dance and music teachers, the kids' stylists, creative play, and the house is often full of people there in service of the children – but all of that takes place in one dedicated wing of the house."
To streamline operations, Kim has established a staffing structure that includes a Chief of Staff for her estate and a head nanny who manages the team, coordinating with other household staff for meals and activities.
Her nannies oversee everything from meals and clothing to laundry, security, drivers and each child's schedule, which includes time with their dad and various extracurricular activities.