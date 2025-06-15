or
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
'She's Calling the Shots': Kim Kardashian Is 'Mapping Out a Plan' for North to Follow in Her Family's Legacy

Photo of Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is on a mission to launch her kids into A-list stardom, a source said.

June 15 2025, Published 6:38 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is on a mission to launch her kids into A-list stardom, but a source revealed to a news outlet that she's clashing with her mom, Kris Jenner.

While Kim aims to carve out individual paths for her children, Jenner wants them to follow the family's reality show legacy.

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Saint, Psalm, Chicago and North West
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom to her four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

The 44-year-old SKIMS founder has taken charge as "momager" for her eldest daughter, 11-year-old North West, and she intends to replicate that success for her younger siblings: Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

"Kim is mapping out a plan for North and all her kids," the insider stated. "She's got a great team working with her, she knows all the right people and studio heads, and she's calling the shots."

Speaking with podcast host Sara Foster, Kardashian shared her approach to her children's career opportunities, saying, "She'll get an offer to do a photo shoot or something. And like, we really sit and talk about it as a family. Like, 'Should she do this? What's too much? What's not?'"

Photo of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Saint, Psalm, Chicago and North West
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian wants the younger kids to grow up out of the spotlight.

Kardashian voiced her concern about pushing the younger ones into the public eye, aiming to provide them the space to define their identities.

"I can't, like … they're already in it, right? Because just of who their parents are," she explained. "And so I try to protect that and be so mindful of them being their own people and them not feeling like they have to, you know, be in our shadows."

According to the source, "She's signing North up for photo shoots and voiceovers and she's thinking up lucrative deals for the other ones, too. She wants the best for her kids and unlike Kris, she's not pushing them."

Photo of North West and Kim Kardashian.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is planning opportunities for her kids, including North West, but isn’t pushing them like Kris Jenner.

Meanwhile, Jenner, 69, feels the pressure of waning ratings and worries her reality empire may slip away as her daughters pursue independent ventures.

A previous source informed Life & Style, "She's always thinking ahead. It's been high on her agenda for years to build the next generation of her family empire, which is why she's been slowly phasing the kids into the show."

But Kardashian stands as a formidable barrier to Jenner's plans, determined to shield her children from unwanted publicity, especially given their father's tumultuous public struggles.

"They don't have to do this unless they want to, of course," the insider noted, leading to Jenner's frustration.

Jenner, the mastermind behind the family's success, envisions her grandchildren participating in their family show, The Kardashians.

"She has her own plans for her grandkids, first of all that they join the family show franchise," the source revealed.

Photo of Tatum Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kris Jenner, Dream Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Psalm and Chicago West
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kris Jenner wants her grandchildren to be part of the family show, 'The Kardashians.'

"Kris thinks Kim owes it to her after all she's done for her, but Kim doesn't see it that way, of course," the insider said.

With both women known for their strong wills, insiders caution that the tension is reaching a boiling point.

"They're both so stubborn; it's gearing up to be a major collision course, and people around them are covering their eyes," the source noted.

