NEWS Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Sheer Ensemble and SKIMS Face Wrap — See the Daring Look! Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian stunned in a SKIMS Face Wrap while in South Korea. OK! Staff Aug. 30 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is back at it again, turning heads with her bold sense of style and a fresh SKIMS Face Wrap. The 44-year-old reality star shocked her fans with a series of eye-catching photos showcasing her daring outfit. In her Instagram posts from Monday, August 18, Kardashian rocked a sheer look with what appears to be a Saint Laurent brown tights jumpsuit, pulling the revealing garment decorated with rhinestone letters "YSL" up above her chest.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian completed her look with a brown fur coat and red lipstick.

She completed the ensemble with a chic brown fur coat, sleek black designer shades and a striking red lip. The snapshots feature Kim looking fierce beside her sister Khloé Kardashian and friend La La Anthony, who donned the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap — which quickly sold out at its $48 price tag. "When in Korea," Kim captioned her jet-setting photos, alongside a mirror selfie that flaunts her hourglass curves in the completely sheer outfit.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian had a mini SKIMS Face Wrap photoshoot aboard a private flight.

Khloé, 41, expressed her excitement about their photoshoot, saying, "I can't believe there's not an ostrich emoji because I feel like I look like an ostrich in the best way possible." Kourtney Kardashian also showed her support by "liking" Kim's post.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony joined Kim for the bold photoshoot.

Kim recently launched her new SKIMS product, available in shades clay and cocoa, on July 29. Dubbed a "must-have addition to your nightly routine," according to a press release, the Face Wrap features "signature sculpting fabric infused with collagen yarns for ultra-soft overnight jaw support." The product boasts "velcro closures at the top and nape of the neck" for "easy, everyday wear," making it a fan-favorite.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram The mom-of-two said she felt 'like an ostrich' while wearing the face wrap.

The SKIMS Face Wrap is marketed as a "first-ever face innovation" that uses the brand's "signature sculpting fabric" and is "infused with collagen yarns." The product is a compression garment designed to be worn at night, with the goal of creating a more defined jawline and reducing puffiness. The face wrap is designed with the same principle towards SKIMS' shapewear concept, but has had mixed reviews by experts, social media users and influencers.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Social media reactions to the SKIMS Face Wrap were mixed.