Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Sheer Ensemble and SKIMS Face Wrap — See the Daring Look!

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian stunned in a SKIMS Face Wrap while in South Korea.

Profile Image

Aug. 30 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is back at it again, turning heads with her bold sense of style and a fresh SKIMS Face Wrap. The 44-year-old reality star shocked her fans with a series of eye-catching photos showcasing her daring outfit.

In her Instagram posts from Monday, August 18, Kardashian rocked a sheer look with what appears to be a Saint Laurent brown tights jumpsuit, pulling the revealing garment decorated with rhinestone letters "YSL" up above her chest.

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian completed her look with a brown fur coat and red lipstick.

She completed the ensemble with a chic brown fur coat, sleek black designer shades and a striking red lip. The snapshots feature Kim looking fierce beside her sister Khloé Kardashian and friend La La Anthony, who donned the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap — which quickly sold out at its $48 price tag.

"When in Korea," Kim captioned her jet-setting photos, alongside a mirror selfie that flaunts her hourglass curves in the completely sheer outfit.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian had a mini SKIMS Face Wrap photoshoot aboard a private flight.

Khloé, 41, expressed her excitement about their photoshoot, saying, "I can't believe there's not an ostrich emoji because I feel like I look like an ostrich in the best way possible."

Kourtney Kardashian also showed her support by "liking" Kim's post.

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and La La Anthony
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony joined Kim for the bold photoshoot.

MORE ON:
kim kardashian

Kim recently launched her new SKIMS product, available in shades clay and cocoa, on July 29. Dubbed a "must-have addition to your nightly routine," according to a press release, the Face Wrap features "signature sculpting fabric infused with collagen yarns for ultra-soft overnight jaw support."

The product boasts "velcro closures at the top and nape of the neck" for "easy, everyday wear," making it a fan-favorite.

Photo of Khloe Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The mom-of-two said she felt 'like an ostrich' while wearing the face wrap.

The SKIMS Face Wrap is marketed as a "first-ever face innovation" that uses the brand's "signature sculpting fabric" and is "infused with collagen yarns." The product is a compression garment designed to be worn at night, with the goal of creating a more defined jawline and reducing puffiness.

The face wrap is designed with the same principle towards SKIMS' shapewear concept, but has had mixed reviews by experts, social media users and influencers.

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and La La Anthony
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Social media reactions to the SKIMS Face Wrap were mixed.

One social media user said: "I [love] Kimmy, but these face wraps are useless unless you recently had facial surgery …"

But legendary actor Anthony Hopkins, 87, couldn't resist chiming in on the trend. He humorously compared the Skims Face Wrap to his iconic mask from the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs, quipping, "Hello Kim, I'm already feeling 10 years younger. Goodbye."

