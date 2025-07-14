Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Long-Standing Rumor About Leaving Daughter North in Paris Hotel

In a viral clip, Kardashian walked out to her car before going back inside the hotel to retrieve her then-1-year-old. She recently reposted the video from a fan account that rendered it their "favorite Kardashian moment."

"I wanted to show the look off before holding her bc her outfit didn't match mine! I didn't forget her!!!!" the Kardashians star defended herself on Instagram.

In 2014, she gave a different excuse when clearing up the incident on X.

"Heard on the radio today some story I forgot my daughter at our hotel as I'm leaving for the airport. Are you kidding me?!?!?! LOL," she wrote. "I went to the car to make sure the car seat was in because the day before we had a car seat issue."