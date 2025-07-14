Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Long-Standing Rumor About Leaving Daughter North in Paris Hotel
Kim Kardashian is putting a decade-long controversy about allegedly abandoning baby North West to bed.
The reality star, 44, addressed rumors from 2014 about leaving her now-12-year-old in a Paris hotel.
In a viral clip, Kardashian walked out to her car before going back inside the hotel to retrieve her then-1-year-old. She recently reposted the video from a fan account that rendered it their "favorite Kardashian moment."
"I wanted to show the look off before holding her bc her outfit didn't match mine! I didn't forget her!!!!" the Kardashians star defended herself on Instagram.
In 2014, she gave a different excuse when clearing up the incident on X.
"Heard on the radio today some story I forgot my daughter at our hotel as I'm leaving for the airport. Are you kidding me?!?!?! LOL," she wrote. "I went to the car to make sure the car seat was in because the day before we had a car seat issue."
Fans roasted the SKIMS founder in the comments section of one of the reposts on TikTok.
"That's so embarrassing," one person said, while another noticed, "The fact that she stood there to see what was missing."
Kim Kardashian Wants North West to Follow in Her TV Footsteps
Now that West — whose dad is Kanye West — is nearly a teenager, her mom is reportedly gearing up for her to preserve her reality TV legacy.
"Kim is mapping out a plan for North and all her kids," an insider spilled to a news outlet, noting she is channeling her mom Kris Jenner's role as "momager." "She's got a great team working with her, she knows all the right people and studio heads, and she's calling the shots."
Kris Jenner Reportedly Manages North West's Career
The mother-of-six is "thinking ahead" by slowly integrating her daughters' children into The Kardashians.
"[Kris has] got no shortage of talent to work with," another source said. "She’s constantly getting pitched brand deals for the kids. It’s just a matter of choosing the right partnerships and more importantly, getting their parents to sign off. Kris is very eager to start making the kids more front and center with the brand, and she’s saying this coming year her grandkids’ careers will be her main focus."
The matriarch allegedly has her sights set on putting "hefty checks into their trust funds" while also taking her cut as their manager.
"She lives and breathes this stuff, so having this new challenge of making her grandkids into superstars is thrilling for her," the insider concluded.