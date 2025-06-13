Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Mind 'Shelling Out Huge Sums of Money' for Her Kids’ Nannies: 'She Wants the Best of the Best'
Since Kim Kardashian is the one looking after her and Kanye West's four children most of the time, she needs a few extra set of hands around for assistance — and she's spared no expense in finding the perfect help.
"She loves her kids more than anything, but between filming, running multiple businesses, studying law, and her nonstop travel schedule, she just can’t do it all," a source explained to a news outlet.
Kim Kardashian Has 'a Rotating Team of Nannies'
"Having a rotating team of nannies allows her to keep everything moving without feeling like she’s falling short as a mom," said the source.
Since the reality star "only wants the best of the best," the insider revealed she's "shelling out huge sums of money because these types of nannies don’t come cheap. Some of them command a quarter million a year."
The Reality Star Allegedly Spends 'a Few Million a Year' on Nannies
Though the SKIMS founder has four children — daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 7, as well as sons Saint, 9, and Psalm West, 5 — the source claimed she has "something like ten" nannies on staff even though it costs her "a few million a year."
"She says it’s worth it to her to keep her kids happy and safe," the insider continued. "And the expense more than pays for itself because it puts her mind at ease and lets her focus on bringing in twenty times what she’s putting out."
The Nannies Go With the Kids When They Visit Their Dad Kanye West
The source said one of the reasons for the multitude of nannies is to ensure everything runs smoothly on the occasions the tots are with her ex-husband.
"If one of the kids is going to Kanye, say like North, it tends to cause a little chaos as Kim has around three trusted ones that she will send," the insider explained. "So then if two of the kids go, it’s even more chaos — which is why she’s got a team of about 10 nannies."
Kanye West Has Accused Kim Kardashian of Keeping the Kids From Him
This past April, amid the father-of-four's antisemitic rants and bizarre social media outbursts, he claimed his former wife was preventing him from spending time with their children.
"I don’t need to just 'SEE' my kids. I need to raise them. I'm a good dad. I'm a great father to have," the Yeezy designer claimed said on social media.
In another post, he called out celebrities like Jay-Z and and Kendrick Lamar, asking, "Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time[?]"
"As celebrities, we are a family in a way. We are all in the same boat," he said. "It cuts me to my core that my kids are being indoctrinated to serve ideals to black people. And all these f------ celebrities just get the popcorn. You guys can make a difference. I’m f------shaking typing this."