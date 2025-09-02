NEWS Kim Kardashian Slammed for Dodging Noodle Game With Influencer Kai Cenat: 'She Should Have Got Whacked' Source: @kaicenat/Instagram Kim Kardashian avoided getting smacked with a pool noodle during a social media collaboration with Kai Cenat. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Sept. 2 2025, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian took the easy way out of a "noodle game" with Kai Cenat. On Monday, September 1, the reality star, 44, got dragged for opting out of being smacked with the pool accessory during the influencer's 30-day live stream event. A series of men sat in a chair with a football helmet on while Kardashian, Cenat and friends hurled noodles at their heads.

"We're going to be playing the noodle game with Kim Kardashian," Cenat introduced the Instagram Reel. The Kardashians star, dressed in a white blazer dress with a high slit and black tights, flashed a peace sign at the camera. She took a pink pool noodle and hit one man in the head, nearly knocking him off a chair, as dance music played in the background. When it was Cenat's turn to put the helmet on, Kardashian and her son Saint, 9, threw a wooden table at his head. "Kim tried to take bro out😂," one fan laughed in the comments section.

Source: @kaicenat/Instagram Kim Kardashian let out her anger with a pool noodle.

Other users, however, called Kardashian out for not sitting in the hot seat. "I kinda wanted to see kim get hit with the noodle😭😭😭💀🤷🏾‍♀️," one person said, while another quipped, "KIM SHOULDA GOT WACKED." "Bull shiii she supposed sit in the chair 🪑," a third added.

Source: @kaicenat/Instagram Kim Kardashian also threw a table.

Kardashian also angered fans over the weekend for her controversial take on homework. "I don’t believe in homework," she declared on Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" livestream. "But I’m going to tell you why. Kids are in school for eight hours a day. When they come home, they need to also — they do sports, have a life, spend time with their family. I think that homework should be left for in school." The SKIMS founder sparked a debate on social media over whether homework is truly necessary. "Of course someone who paid to get their homework done would say that," an X user expressed. "Ya when you aint gotta compete in life and already got [millions] for life on birth its pointless," another wrote.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian faced backlash over her new SKIMS face wrap.