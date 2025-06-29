Kim Kardashian Nearly Spills Out of Her Dress in Hot Photos From Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding
Kim Kardashian was among the many A-list celebrities who attended Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Venice, Italy, on Friday, June 27.
While the newlywed celebrations had commenced, Kardashian was still living it up in Italy the day after the high-profile wedding.
In photos shared to her Instagram, the SKIMS founder looked breathtaking in a late-night Italian photoshoot. Although her cleavage nearly spilled out of her plunging neckline, she flaunted her assets in the gorgeous, nude-colored dress.
Kim Kardashian's Cleavage Falls Out of Revealing Dress
Kardashian paired the distressed garment with matching knee-high stockings and heels of the same shade. She styled her black tresses down in subtle waves as they lay just above her buttocks.
After posting her fashion statement on Sunday, June 29, she was ridiculed for looking like a “prostitute” after many social media users claimed her dress resembled lingerie.
“Amsterdam is that way,” joked one.
“Lady of the night like we say in the UK,” added another.
Kim Kardashian Mocked for Wearing 'Halloween' Costume in Venice
Many others criticized her dress by comparing it to a “Halloween” costume and a look straight out of the Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Some even suggested she tried to “upstage” the bride on the most important weekend of her life, while one critic joked that her “areolas [were] fighting for their life.”
The lawyer attended the star-studded wedding with her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as her mom, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
- Kim and Khloé Kardashian Stun in Low-Cut Dresses During Night Out in Italy Before Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding: Photos
- Kylie Jenner Strips Down to Tiny Black Bikini While Boating With Her Kids: Photo
- Kim Kardashian Goes Sheer at NYFW Dinner as Kanye West and Bianca Censori Continue to Cause Controversy in Italy: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kim Kardashian Parties Until 3:00 A.M. in Venice
During the ceremony, Kim wore a dark brown vintage Versace dress embellished with sequins, floral lace and beads. The beauty mogul accessorized with extravagant Moussaieff jewels — perfect for the $50 million wedding of the year.
As OK! previously reported, Kim was speculated to have partied it up with Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun, Michael Keeves and Tony Gonzalez until 3:00 a.m. at the Gritti Palace after Lauren and Jeff’s reception ended around 2:00 a.m.
Meanwhile, her half-sister Kylie spent her off-time with her children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3. The KHY mogul shared photos of herself on a water taxi with her two littles as they embraced the Venetian lifestyle.
Much like Kim, Kylie also had a scandalous dress moment at the Bezos-Sánchez wedding, as she was accused of breaking the biggest rule of wedding etiquette: wearing white.