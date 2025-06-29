or
Kim Kardashian Nearly Spills Out of Her Dress in Hot Photos From Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian was very close to having a wardrobe malfunction!

By:

June 29 2025, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian was among the many A-list celebrities who attended Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Venice, Italy, on Friday, June 27.

While the newlywed celebrations had commenced, Kardashian was still living it up in Italy the day after the high-profile wedding.

In photos shared to her Instagram, the SKIMS founder looked breathtaking in a late-night Italian photoshoot. Although her cleavage nearly spilled out of her plunging neckline, she flaunted her assets in the gorgeous, nude-colored dress.

Kim Kardashian's Cleavage Falls Out of Revealing Dress

kim kardashian spills out of dress jeff bezos lauren sanchez wedding
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Many social media users agreed that Kim Kardashian looked like a 'prostitute.'

Kardashian paired the distressed garment with matching knee-high stockings and heels of the same shade. She styled her black tresses down in subtle waves as they lay just above her buttocks.

After posting her fashion statement on Sunday, June 29, she was ridiculed for looking like a “prostitute” after many social media users claimed her dress resembled lingerie.

“Amsterdam is that way,” joked one.

“Lady of the night like we say in the UK,” added another.

Kim Kardashian Mocked for Wearing 'Halloween' Costume in Venice

kim kardashian spills out of dress jeff bezos lauren sanchez wedding venice italy
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The beauty mogul attended the high-profile wedding with her sisters and mom.

Many others criticized her dress by comparing it to a “Halloween” costume and a look straight out of the Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Some even suggested she tried to “upstage” the bride on the most important weekend of her life, while one critic joked that her “areolas [were] fighting for their life.”

The lawyer attended the star-studded wedding with her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as her mom, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kim Kardashian Parties Until 3:00 A.M. in Venice

kim kardashian spills out dress jeff bezos lauren sanchez wedding
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The SKIMS founder is speculated to have partied until 3:00 a.m. with celebs after the wedding reception.

During the ceremony, Kim wore a dark brown vintage Versace dress embellished with sequins, floral lace and beads. The beauty mogul accessorized with extravagant Moussaieff jewels — perfect for the $50 million wedding of the year.

As OK! previously reported, Kim was speculated to have partied it up with Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun, Michael Keeves and Tony Gonzalez until 3:00 a.m. at the Gritti Palace after Lauren and Jeff’s reception ended around 2:00 a.m.

kim kardashian spills out of dress jeff bezos lauren sanchez wedding venice
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner also had a viral dress moment after she wore white to the wedding.

Meanwhile, her half-sister Kylie spent her off-time with her children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3. The KHY mogul shared photos of herself on a water taxi with her two littles as they embraced the Venetian lifestyle.

Much like Kim, Kylie also had a scandalous dress moment at the Bezos-Sánchez wedding, as she was accused of breaking the biggest rule of wedding etiquette: wearing white.

