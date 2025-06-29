Kim Kardashian was among the many A-list celebrities who attended Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Venice, Italy, on Friday, June 27.

While the newlywed celebrations had commenced, Kardashian was still living it up in Italy the day after the high-profile wedding.

In photos shared to her Instagram, the SKIMS founder looked breathtaking in a late-night Italian photoshoot. Although her cleavage nearly spilled out of her plunging neckline, she flaunted her assets in the gorgeous, nude-colored dress.