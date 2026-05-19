Kim Kardashian Struggling With 'Pill Fatigue' From Taking 35 Supplements a Day

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian is definitely keeping up with her supplements. The Kardashians star, 45, revealed the shocking number of pills she takes every day while on the Tuesday, May 19, episode of the “Good Hang With Amy Poehler” podcast. Poehler noted that vitamin intake was "something that our moms did not know about or talk about at all.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Good Hang With Amy Poehler/YouTube Kim Kardashian and her family members got a DEXA scan, which measures bone density.

"There's so much stuff that we have to now take. It's a lot,” the comedian, 54, said. Replied Kardashian, "I take probably 35 supplements a day. I spread them out three times a day and I thought, 'Okay, I can't do this fish oil anymore. I have like pill fatigue. I have to stop these fish oil [supplements].' And I got my bloodwork and it was so evident that I stopped and I had to start again." Poehler pointed out that fish oil can be difficult to consume, as "you taste it for a long time." "The pills are just so big!" Kardashian exclaimed. "I wish there was like an IV drip I could do every day and I would just do it on my way to work."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Good Hang With Amy Poehler/YouTube Kim Kardashian guest-starred on 'Good Hang With Amy Poehler.'

The reality star then dished about how she and her family get DEXA scans every year to measure bone density and break down body composition. “I actually know a portable DEXA scan person that comes in a van and you lay down,” the makeup mogul explained. “Each one of my sisters and my mom — we all live in the same gated community — so we have the van drive by and we all jump in the van and you just lay down and it scans your body maybe like three minutes, and it tells you all about your bone density.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Suffered a Brain Aneurysm

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Good Hang With Amy Poehler/YouTube Kim Kardashian stocks up on supplements.

The mom-of-four is very tapped into her health and well-being. During the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, she revealed she suffered a brain aneurysm due to stress. "I feel more stressed probably just because I have to protect my kids. Everyone around can handle [the drama], but I want to protect my babies. They are going to know things. They’re going to grow up and see," she said of not wanting her children to be affected by her fame. "So my job as a mom is to just make sure that at a time when that behavior is happening, is just to make sure that they are protected."

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Kim Kardashian's Brain Aneurysm Emerge?

Source: Hulu Kim Kardashian previously opened up about her brain aneurysm.

In November 2025, she explained the medical issue was actually present for several years. "I did a Prenuvo scan, and they called me today, and they’re like, 'Everything looks great. But you have an aneurysm in your brain,'" Kardashian shared at the time. "They’re like, 'It’s been there for like years. It was here a few years ago.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Received a Prenuvo Scan in 2023

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian experienced a major medical scare.