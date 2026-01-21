or
Kim Kardashian Makes Surprising Taylor Swift Admission Years After Viral Diss Track

Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian made a rare comment about Taylor Swift years after the singer released a viral diss track about the reality star.

Jan. 21 2026, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian made a surprising confession about foe Taylor Swift more than 10 years after their highly publicized feud first ignited.

During an appearance on the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast on Wednesday, January 21, the Skims owner, 45, was asked by Khloé Kardashian if she thinks people would be "surprised" to learn that she listens to the singer's tunes.

Kim Kardashian Made Surprising Taylor Swift Confession

Photo of Kim Kardashian admitted that Taylor Swift is on her playlist.
Source: 'Khloé in Wonder Land' Podcast/YouTube

Kim Kardashian admitted that Taylor Swift is on her playlist.

Kim felt it was no secret because she thought she had "said it" publicly before, adding, "I have some of her older songs on my playlist. I've always thought she was, like, a super talented great artist."

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums didn't elaborate on the topic, the rare comment came nearly two years after Taylor, 36, seemingly dissed reality star in the 2024 song "thanK you aIMee," which spells "KIM" in capital letters.

Source: 'Khloe in Wonder Land'/YouTube

Kim Kardashian joined her sister Khloé Kardashian for an episode of her podcast.

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift's Feud Peaked in 2016

Photo of Kanye West said explicit things about Taylor Swift in the 2016 song 'Famous.'
Source: 'Khloé in Wonder land' Podcast/YouTube

Kanye West said explicit things about Taylor Swift in the 2016 song 'Famous.'

Taylor and Kim's feud hit its peak in 2016 after Kim's then-husband, Kanye West, mentioned the singer in explicit lyrics on the song "Famous."

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have s-- / Why? I made that b---- famous," the "Heartless" musician, 48, rapped.

The Chicago native claimed the "Love Story" singer approved the lyric — an allegation she denied at the time, later pushing back in a statement that she was "never made aware of the actual lyric, 'I made that b---- famous.'"

After the storyline aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim famously posted a video to her Snapchat of an edited phone call between Taylor and Kanye discussing the song, which painted the blonde beauty in a negative light.

Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift Continues to Rehash the Drama

Photo of Kim Kardashian was reportedly over the drama in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian was reportedly over the drama in 2019.

By 2019, Kim claimed they'd "all moved on" from the drama, but the pop star rehashed the ordeal in a rare interview.

"It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us," she told Elle, seemingly referencing Kim's alleged doctored phone call. "But maybe all I'll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it."

Taylor Swift Claimed the Feud Brought Her Down 'Psychologically'

Photo of Taylor Swift continued to speak about Kim Kardashian while accepting Time's Person of the Year in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift continued to speak about Kim Kardashian while accepting Time's Person of the Year in 2023.

Years later, the "Karma" vocalist continued to speak out about the situation, saying it "took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she spilled during a 2023 interview for TIME's Person of the Year. “I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

