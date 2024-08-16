OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Mastermind! Taylor Swift Changes Name of 'thank You aimEe' to Diss Kanye West After Yearslong Feud

A photo of Taylor Swift and a picture of Kanye West.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West, Taylor Swift never forgets.

By:

Aug. 16 2024, Published 9:37 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Was this what Taylor Swift was trying to tell us all along?

Swift reminded fans she's a Mastermind by dropping a jaw-dropping live version of her song "thanK you aIMee" from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, mashed up with "Mean" from Speak Now, which was performed during her June 22 Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift kanye west thank you aimee ye song diss feud
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift changed up the title of 'thanK you aIMee' to capitalize 'YE' in a new live version featured on a special digital album.

While the track was highly believed to diss Kim Kardashian due to the clear capitalization of letters in the song's title spelling out the SKIMS founder's first name, Swift switched up the capitalization in the live version, featured on a new digital album, to "thank You aimEe."

With the updated title emphasizing the letters "YE," fans quickly realized the 14-time Grammy winner was calling out Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 for "personal reasons."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift kanye west thank you aimee ye song diss feud
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift seemed to clearly diss Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Before singing the live version in question at Wembley, Swift provided further inspiration behind her song while speaking to the sold-out crowd.

"It really makes me think about how every time someone talks s---, it just makes me work even harder, and it makes me even tougher," she declared. "So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift kanye west thank you aimee ye song diss feud
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's feud with Kanye West dates back to 2009, when he interrupted her speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

The lyrics within the song itself are also telling that perhaps Swift meant to make the diss track about West all along.

"I don't think you've changed much / And so I changed your name and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singing / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you," the "Love Story" hitmaker sings, seemingly referencing West and Kardashian's four kids — North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — some of whom have uploaded TikTok's dancing around to Swift's music.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift kanye west thank you aimee ye song diss feud
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian released an edited version of a phone call in 2016, making the world turn against Taylor Swift and side with Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans now believe Swift purposely capitalized "KIM" on the actual album as a "clue," as some pointed out from the start that the track being about Kardashian seemed too obvious.

Swift and West's feud dates back more than a decade — when the controversial "Heartless" rapper interrupted the "Cruel Summer" vocalist's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Their feud further erupted in 2016 after West released "Famous" — which features the lyrics: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have s-- / Why? I made that b---- famous (Godd---) / I made that b---- famous."

Swift didn't give consent for the exact lyrics West ended up releasing, however, Kardashian later released an edited phone call making it seem like the "All Too Well" singer was lying and had provided approval all along.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Kardashian's false accusations caused the whole world to turn on Swift, causing the "Enchanted" performer to "move to a foreign country" and essentially recede into hiding while everyone called her a "snake."

The controversy inspired Swift's album Reputation, in which she claimed back her beloved stardom and twisted the narrative by embracing a theme of snakes as a symbol for the record.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.