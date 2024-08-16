Mastermind! Taylor Swift Changes Name of 'thank You aimEe' to Diss Kanye West After Yearslong Feud
Was this what Taylor Swift was trying to tell us all along?
Swift reminded fans she's a Mastermind by dropping a jaw-dropping live version of her song "thanK you aIMee" from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, mashed up with "Mean" from Speak Now, which was performed during her June 22 Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London.
While the track was highly believed to diss Kim Kardashian due to the clear capitalization of letters in the song's title spelling out the SKIMS founder's first name, Swift switched up the capitalization in the live version, featured on a new digital album, to "thank You aimEe."
With the updated title emphasizing the letters "YE," fans quickly realized the 14-time Grammy winner was calling out Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 for "personal reasons."
Before singing the live version in question at Wembley, Swift provided further inspiration behind her song while speaking to the sold-out crowd.
"It really makes me think about how every time someone talks s---, it just makes me work even harder, and it makes me even tougher," she declared. "So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people."
The lyrics within the song itself are also telling that perhaps Swift meant to make the diss track about West all along.
"I don't think you've changed much / And so I changed your name and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singing / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you," the "Love Story" hitmaker sings, seemingly referencing West and Kardashian's four kids — North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — some of whom have uploaded TikTok's dancing around to Swift's music.
Fans now believe Swift purposely capitalized "KIM" on the actual album as a "clue," as some pointed out from the start that the track being about Kardashian seemed too obvious.
Swift and West's feud dates back more than a decade — when the controversial "Heartless" rapper interrupted the "Cruel Summer" vocalist's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.
Their feud further erupted in 2016 after West released "Famous" — which features the lyrics: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have s-- / Why? I made that b---- famous (Godd---) / I made that b---- famous."
Swift didn't give consent for the exact lyrics West ended up releasing, however, Kardashian later released an edited phone call making it seem like the "All Too Well" singer was lying and had provided approval all along.
Kardashian's false accusations caused the whole world to turn on Swift, causing the "Enchanted" performer to "move to a foreign country" and essentially recede into hiding while everyone called her a "snake."
The controversy inspired Swift's album Reputation, in which she claimed back her beloved stardom and twisted the narrative by embracing a theme of snakes as a symbol for the record.