Kim Kardashian Poses in Only Underwear as She Shows Off Her Assets in Several Thirst Traps

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Kim Kardashian flaunted her assets in a slew of saucy thirst traps and photos she shared on Instagram. The reality star, 45, posed in a series of snapshots for her social media followers on Friday, October 9.

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Kim Kardashian Flaunted Her Chest in a Handful of Snaps

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian flashed her chest in a new snapshot.

In one mirror selfie, Kardashian donned a teal crop top and matching underwear. In another snapshot, she rocked a light baby pink sweater set that nearly showed off her stomach and chest. One body-baring photo had the All's Fair star sporting glasses and a striped black suit as she pursed her lips to the camera. Another selfie had the former KKW Beauty CEO wearing a black studded bra and matching skirt as she bared her shoulders.

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Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM The 'All's Fair' star also shared a few mirror selfies.

Kardashian then exposed her chest in a low-cut leather corset top in another image, also rocking just a pale pink lip and a shiny diamond-encrusted snake necklace. A different photo had the SKIMS founder getting laced up by her stylists as her dark hair was pulled up into a delightfully messy bun and her dress showcased major cleavage. "In no particular order," The Kardashians personality captioned the array of random photos.

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Kim Kardashian Cheered on Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian supported boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at the Singapore Grand Prix on October 10.

Kardashian recently stepped out to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix. She wore a light pink halter top dress to cheer on her man on Saturday, October 10. She was spotted rooting for Hamilton as she watched the adrenaline-pumping race intently from the sidelines. While the Formula One racer, 41, and the mogul have been friends for over a decade, they started seriously dating this past February. Kardashian — who was previously married to Kanye West from 2014 until 2022 — got candid about her love life in an interview with The Times of London.

Kim Kardashian Opened Up About Her Love Life in a Recent Interview

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton debuted their romance in February.