Kim Kardashian Says She 'Wasn't Ready to Open Up' Before Meeting Lewis Hamilton: 'Needed to Heal'

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Kim Kardashian got candid about her current relationship with Lewis Hamilton. The reality star, 45, opened up in a recent interview about how she “needed to heal” before jumping into a romance with the Formula One driver, 41.

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Kim Kardashian and Ex-Husband Kanye West Broke Up in 2021

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian said she was 'single for five years' after her split from Kanye West.

She told The Times that following her split from ex-husband Kanye West in 2021, she “was really single for five years.” "And that felt great. I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with. I really felt no rush," Kardashian went on.

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Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Dated for Several Months After Her Split

Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian sparked romance rumors earlier this year.

She explained that with her exception of her fling with Pete Davidson — which lasted from October 2021 until August 2022 — she said she "really didn’t feel empty" by being single. "I felt like I needed my time," the businesswoman said. "I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn’t ready to open up." Kardashian and Hamilton have been friends since at least 2014, but they began taking things to a romantic level in February.

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Source: MEGA Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dated in late 2021 until mid-2022.

The SKIMS founder added she "really wasn’t even thinking about" jumping into a new relationship before taking things more seriously with Hamilton. "The universe works in your favor when you just allow it to," she said. When asked to comment on her current romance, she stated: "In the most respectful way, I’d probably rather not." Davidson, 32, touched upon on his love affair with The Kardashians star in wide-ranging profile for Variety shared on September 30.

Pete Davidson Said He 'Cleared the Path' for Kim Kardashian to Date Again

Source: MEGA 'The universe works in your favor when you just allow it to,' Kim Kardashian said.