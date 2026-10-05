NEWS Kim Kardashian Says She Has 5 Nannies Rotating Duties for Her 4 Kids, But She Handles School Runs and Dinners Herself Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian revealed she has five nannies but still takes her children to school. OK! Staff Oct. 5 2026, Updated 5:30 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kim Kardashian revealed what life behind the scenes looks like as a mom of four. The SKIMS founder opened up about her parenting style in a new interview, saying that she has five nannies who rotate their schedules while her children, North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, are with her. “One of my nannies is with me, and then I have four other nannies that rotate,” Kardashian explained.

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Kim Kardashian Still Makes Time for School Runs and Family Dinners

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian called herself an 'intermediate-strict parent.'

Despite having a considerable amount of help, the reality star said she remains hands-on when it comes to her kids. “I take my kids to school and pick them up from school,” she said, adding that she also makes sure they have dinner together every night. The 45-year-old described herself as an “intermediate-strict parent,” while stressing that she is also “extremely patient and loving.” “I still have a kid sleep in my bed when they want,” she shared. “I read books with the kids every night," she added. The admission comes as Kardashian continues to juggle motherhood with a packed schedule that includes running her billion-dollar business empire, filming, acting and continuing her long-running legal studies.

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Kim Kardashian Admitted Feeling 'Alone' While Parenting Four Kids

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian opened up about feeling 'alone' as a mom.

While Kardashian has openly acknowledged having help, she has also spoken about how lonely parenting can sometimes feel. During a 2024 appearance on the “What’s in the Winkler” podcast, she admitted that she sometimes feels “alone” while raising her children. “I have great support systems,” she said at the time, while explaining that the hardest moments can come in the middle of the night when the kids are “kicking” and “crying.”

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Source: MEGA; @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian is dating Lewis Hamilton after years of being single.

Kardashian also previously pushed back against the idea that having nannies means parenting is easy for her. “People will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help,’” she said. “I’m basically raising four kids by myself," she added. Her comments come years after her highly publicized divorce from Kanye West. Kardashian and West were married from 2014 until their divorce was finalized in 2022. Both have since moved on in their personal lives, with the businesswoman now dating Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and the rapper in a relationship with Bianca Censori.

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Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kanye West moved on with Bianca Censori following his divorce.

The former couple has had their share of public disagreements over the years, particularly when it comes to their children and how they are raised. Still, Kardashian said the two have become better at communicating when it comes to their kids’ careers and public appearances. That has been especially important as North continues exploring music and other entertainment projects. “With her, since it’s more music-related, that is something that her dad and I have better communication about,” she said. “We make sure we’re aligned and that she’s in projects that we both approve," she added.

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Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian admitted she is worried about North becoming increasingly involved in the spotlight.