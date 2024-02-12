Kim Kardashian's Niece Penelope Disick Wears Taylor Swift Shirt Despite Reality Star's Ongoing Feud With the Singer: Photo

"No way the irony, and North West is probably a swiftie LMAO," one person said referring to Kim and Kanye's 10-year-old daughter.

"The kids are probably wondering why they never get VIP tickets for her concerts," quipped a second fan, with a third simply writing in reaction, "no way."

"Kourtney didn’t say anything about Taylor did she? that’s why I liked her best," a fourth person tweeted.