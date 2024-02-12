Kim Kardashian's Niece Penelope Disick Wears Taylor Swift Shirt Despite Reality Star's Ongoing Feud With the Singer: Photo
She's a Swiftie!
Kim Kardashian has been feuding with Taylor Swift for years, but that hasn't stopped the reality star's niece Penelope Disick from listening to Swift's music.
New photos have surfaced on social media that show Kourtney Kardashian's 11-year-old daughter wearing an Eras Tour sweatshirt, which featured the Grammy winner's picture on the back.
Fans were shocked to see Penelope rocking the merch given Kim's tension with the blonde beauty, which stems from when ex-husband Kanye West interrupted Taylor's VMAs speech in 2009.
"No way the irony, and North West is probably a swiftie LMAO," one person said referring to Kim and Kanye's 10-year-old daughter.
"The kids are probably wondering why they never get VIP tickets for her concerts," quipped a second fan, with a third simply writing in reaction, "no way."
"Kourtney didn’t say anything about Taylor did she? that’s why I liked her best," a fourth person tweeted.
Though Taylor and Kanye ended up mending ties, things exploded when he referred to her as "that b----" in his song "Famous." The "Karma" crooner said she didn't approve of the lyric, prompting Kim to release audio footage of the two musicians discussing the song.
While that specific lyric was not included in the chat, the conversation made some people believe Taylor wasn't telling the truth, and she faced immense backlash as a result.
In a new interview with TIME, Taylor reflected on the chat, calling Kim's posted audio a “fully manufactured frame job" that was released "to say to everyone that I was a liar."
"That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before," the Pennsylvania native confessed of the aftermath. "I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."
"It’s not lost on me that the two great catalysts for this happening were two horrendous things that happened to me," the "Love Story" vocalist noted of the feud ultimately leading her to write new hit songs. "The first was getting canceled within an inch of my life and sanity. The second was having my life’s work taken away from me by someone who hates me."
The second person she referred to is Scooter Braun, who bought the rights to her masters.
Since she was unable to work out a deal with the music manger, she decided to re-record each of her first six albums along with never-before-heard tunes.
Each of her re-recordings have gone on to top the charts.