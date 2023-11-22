Taylor Swift Fans Mock Scooter Braun Supporter Harry Jowsey After He's Eliminated From 'DWTS': 'That's Karma'
Swifties are rejoicing after Harry Jowsey was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, November 21, following his choreographed routine to one of Taylor Swift's tracks.
Many fans of Swift aren't fond of the reality star since he's supportive of Scooter Braun, the man who purchased the rights to the blonde beauty's first six albums.
Viewers thought it was kismet since Jowsey, 26, got the boot on "Taylor Swift night," where all of the contestants performed to one of the Grammy winner's songs.
"Harry jowsey, who follows scooter braun, being eliminated on taylor swift night is proof that she rules the universe!" one person wrote on X, the platform formerly named Twitter.
"Harry Jowsey eliminated on Taylor Swift night. Call that Karma #DWTSxTaylorSwift," said another social media user, referring to one of Swift's hit singles.
"When the Swifties rallied and helped us get Harry Jowsey eliminated after realizing he follows [Braun] and not Taylor during Taylor Swift Night," wrote a third fan, while a fourth penned, "Harry jowsey being defeated on taylor swift night is just too perfect #dwts."
The Too Hot to Handle alum — who was partnered with Rylee Arnold on the competition — didn't mention voters or the "Anti-Hero" crooner after his loss.
"We made it so far, and I'm like, 'Ugh, two weeks left! Come on, Harry, why did you not be good?'" Jowsey told a reporter hours after he was eliminated. "But to be able to live out someone's dream with them is the most fulfilling thing, you know? It's Rylee's biggest dream [since] she was a little girl to be able to make it here."
"She watched her sister do it and now she's doing it, it's so incredible," the Netflix scene-stealer said of the hot stepper, whose older sister is pro dancer Lindsay Arnold. "To be a small part in such an incredible story is the biggest takeaway for me, so yeah, it's been incredible."
"It is bittersweet, 'cause we made it so far! And I'm so grateful for the whole experience," Jowsey's partner gushed. "I'm so happy with how everything went and I'm so grateful I was paired with Harry, and I'm just so proud of him. It was seriously so enjoyable the whole time."
As OK! reported, Swift, 33, and Braun, 42, have been feuding ever since he purchased the rights to her masters — something that prompted the songwriter to rerecord her first six albums so she can own her music.
The music manager faced immense backlash for his move, and more recently, he fell under scrutiny as many of his biggest artists, such as Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, cut ties with him.
Amid the mysterious ordeal, the father-of-three shared a cryptic quote in September about starting over.
"Your new life is going to cost you your old one. It’s going to cost you your comfort zone and your sense of direction. It’s going to cost you relationships and friends. It’s going to cost you being liked and understood," read the message, which he posted on social media. "It doesn’t matter. The people who are meant for you are going to meet you on the other side. You’re going to build a new comfort zone around the things that actually move you forward."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Jowsey after his elimination.