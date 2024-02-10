'So Embarrassing': Kanye West Slammed for 'Fighting for Relevancy' by Using Taylor Swift's Name in Another Song
Are we back in 2016?
After the release of Kanye West’s new song, “Carnival,” fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash the rapper for using Taylor Swift’s name in yet another song.
Almost a decade ago, West released his song “Famous,” where he said, “For all my South Side n------ that know me best/ I feel like me and Taylor might still have s--/ Why? I made that b---- famous.”
The mention of Swift caused chaos at the time and it seems the father-of-four is trying to stir up drama again with his new track.
“Now I'm Ye Kelly, b---- / Now I'm Bill Cosby, b---- / Now I'm Puff Daddy rich / That's Me Too rich,” West rapped.
“She gon’ take it up the a--, like a ventriloquist / I mean since Taylor Swift, since I had the rollie on my wrist / I'm the new Jesus, b---- / I turned water into Kris / This for what they did to Chris / They can't do s--- with this,” he continued, referencing the 13-time Grammy winner.
In response to the lyrics, fans slammed West for trying to drag the Eras Tour performer yet again.
“Kanye West trying to start a beef with Taylor Swift again after 7 years,” one user penned alongside a clip of a person arguing with the air.
“She made him famous,” another person penned, while another noted, “He’s so obsessed get a job.”
“Ofc the objectifying and then his obsession with her never stops. He wants relevancy again,” a third pointed out, while another shared a similar sentiment, writing, “Kanye West is fighting for relevancy by clinging onto Taylor Swift's name lmao.”
A sixth shared, “Using Taylor's name for clout yet it will still flop,” as a seventh said, “He mentions Taylor’s name whenever he needs attention and it’s so embarrassing.”
One more concerned fan stated, “Can he just leave her alone?” while another warned, “Swifties gone get him for this, as they should. He’s such a loser.”
Not only has West sparked controversy with these new lyrics, he also whipped up drama at his recent concert.
As OK! previously reported, the musician, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was abruptly cut off during a livestream performance on Friday, February 9, after performing offensive lyrics.
While singing tracks from his new album, Vultures, at Chicago's United Center, the Veeps platform — which hosted the event — cut off the 46-year-old after he broke their agreement to refrain from rapping disrespectful lyrics.
"And I'm still crazy, bipolar, antisemite, and I'm still the king," West said before the company halted the livestream.
This is not the first time the celeb has been vocal about being antisemitic, as he went on a series of insulting rants back in 2022.