Kim Kardashian's Appearance at L.A. Event Sparks New Plastic Surgery Accusations: 'What Did She Do to Her Face?' — Photo
Kim Kardashian is being hit with plastic surgery accusations once again.
On Saturday, August 26, the reality star showed off a new set of bangs at a L.A. charity event, but some were too distracted by her face to notice the fresh hairstyle.
"Looking more and more like Cher," one person commented on the look via Twitter, with another writing, "Bangs? is that the only thing that has changed?"
"Who cares other than her plastic surgeon," one social media user said in reply to an article about her 'do. "Looks like he’s been busy."
"WTH did she do to her face?" questioned another person.
The mom-of-four was at the shindig alongside mom Kris Jenner, and the duo shared a moment with Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, who was also in attendance.
This is hardly the first time the SKIMS founder has been accused of altering her face and body, though she's claimed she's only done a bit of Botox.
She also declared she's had "no filler" in her lips or cheeks.
Kardashian's dedication to always looking good has drawn plenty of criticism over the years, with Megyn Kelly recent lashing out
"I can't stand her for all sorts of reasons," the journalist confessed on an episode of her podcast last week. "It's not personal. I don't think she's evil. I just hate what she represents."
"She's all about appearances. That's the only thing that matters to her. That's it," the Fox News alum continued. "Even her billion dollar brand is all about sucking in your fat so you can look better. That's her contribution to the world.
"I'm not saying it's bad, but that's where she's making her money – looking at herself and encouraging young girls of America and around the world to look at themselves and have other people look at them instead of listen to them. Because when you listen for 20 seconds, you're revolted at the banal emptiness that is the shell of that woman."
The makeup mogul never responded to Kelly's harsh words.
