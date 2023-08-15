'Thirsty' Kim Kardashian Trolled for 'Trying to Stay Relevant' After Drake 'Walked Right Past' Her at His Concert
Kiki, do you still love him? Kim Kardashian is facing loads of criticism after she was supposedly snubbed by Drake during his concert in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, August 13.
The reality star, whom Drake's song "Kiki" is rumored to be about, was among those in attendance at the rapper's show over the weekend, alongside her sister Kendall Jenner, the 818 founder's boyfriend, Bad Bunny, as well as her other sister Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
At one point in the night, Kim was sitting on the aisle seat of what appeared to be an exclusive section of the venue, when Drake started making his way up the staircase and past the reality star, as seen in several viral videos spread across social media.
Kim seemed to spot Drake long before he reached her row, causing critics to troll her for "trying to put the Kardashian curse on him" with her mesmerizing eyes, claiming, "it didn't work."
After Drake allegedly "walked right past her" without a clear acknowledgment of the SKIMS founder, Kim appeared to nervously grab her jewelry — which social media users declared was a sign she had heart eyes for the "One Dance" singer.
"Do you see she start touching her necklace… like her crush passed by. Wtf," one person tweeted, as another said the incident was just her "trying to stay relevant."
Others defended the ex-wife of Kanye West — who was the main force fueling rumors that Kim was "hooking up with Drake" while the pair was married.
"He definitely stopped briefly to talk to her," one fan wrote, as another added, "she wasn’t ignored. Tristan was smiling showing he said something to [them]."
Kim quickly became the face of even more internet trolling after a separate video showcased the mom-of-four reciting her viral audio clip form the 2021 Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale included in Drake's song "Search & Rescue."
"I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy; remember that," the 42-year-old said to her mother, Kris Jenner, about her split from West in the iconic snippet.
"Kim looking thirsty," someone penned, as another snarled: "Clout chasing at its finest. Anything to stay in the spotlight."
Some users declared the disgraced "Heartless" rapper was "right" about his ex-wife, though Kim previously opened up about the false claims West would constantly spread throughout their six-year marriage.
"He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair — our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly," Kim said during the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians. "The person that’s supposed to protect me the most publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage."