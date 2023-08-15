'Thirsty' Kim Kardashian Trolled for 'Trying to Stay Relevant' After Drake 'Walked Right Past' Her at His Concert

Kiki, do you still love him? Kim Kardashian is facing loads of criticism after she was supposedly snubbed by Drake during his concert in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, August 13.

The reality star, whom Drake's song "Kiki" is rumored to be about, was among those in attendance at the rapper's show over the weekend, alongside her sister Kendall Jenner, the 818 founder's boyfriend, Bad Bunny, as well as her other sister Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.