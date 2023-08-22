Megyn Kelly 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian and Hates 'What She Represents': 'She's All About Appearances'
Megyn Kelly expressed her hatred of Kim Kardashian after watching the reality star's iconic moment at the DMV.
During the Tuesday, August 22, episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the journalist reacted to Kardashian bringing her beauty team along with her when it was time to retake her license photo.
"I can't stand her for all sorts of reasons… It's not personal. I don't think she's evil. I just hate what she represents," Kelly admitted, as a clip played of the SKIMS founder's glam team touching her up between each retake of the image.
After the scene from The Kardashians Season 3, Episode 6 played, Kelly's show transitioned back to the 52-year-old, who was joined by Jason Whitlock to spill their thoughts.
"Oh my God. That is stomach turning. She's all about appearances. That's the only thing that matters to her. That's it. Even her billion dollar brand is all about sucking in your fat so you can look better. That's her contribution to the world," Kelly slammed Kardashian.
The talk show host continued: "I'm not saying it's bad, but that's where she's making her money – looking at herself and encouraging young girls of America and around the world to look at themselves and have other people look at them instead of listen to them. Because when you listen for 20 seconds, you're revolted at the banal emptiness that is the shell of that woman."
Kelly went on to point out how Kardashian's extreme focus on appearance might affect her daughters, North, 10, and Chicago, 5, later on in life.
"If my daughter ever made such a deal about getting her driver's license photo or her school photo? I'd say ‘Knock it off. This is ridiculous. Want to make sure you look neat? Looking nice is fine. There's nothing wrong with wanting to look attractive. But this is an obsession. This is bizarre. Get in front of the camera and smile, for God's sake. Stop it. Knock it off.' You need a parent to say you're being absurd. And she didn't have that," the media personality declared, shading Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner.
The journalist claimed: "She had a mother who fed her to the wolves who helped her, according to the s-- partner, featured in the s-- tape, make the tape and put it out there for all to see and exploited her from the cradle. So this is what you wind up with. It's not entirely her fault. But now that she's an adult, she has take responsibility."
"And her fake law degree which she didn't get was all just cover to try to make herself seem like she was making an effort to be an intellectual which she's not and never will be – she's about vapid vanity, and I object on so many different levels," Kelly concluded.