Timothée Chalamet's Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks

Timothée Chalamet shot to stardom and is now one of the most sought-after young actors in Hollywood, working with some of the most well-respected directors, from Greta Gerwig and Wes Anderson to Denis Villeneuve.

Along with his commercial success and award nominations come countless trips to the red carpet — and Chalamet doesn't disappoint there either. Known for pushing the envelope and taking exciting new fashion risks at the latest hip, Hollywood event, he always has fans looking forward to his latest look.