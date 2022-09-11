OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Timothee Chalamet
OK LogoPHOTOS

Timothée Chalamet's Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks

timothee chalamet fashion pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 11 2022, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Timothée Chalamet shot to stardom and is now one of the most sought-after young actors in Hollywood, working with some of the most well-respected directors, from Greta Gerwig and Wes Anderson to Denis Villeneuve.

Along with his commercial success and award nominations come countless trips to the red carpet — and Chalamet doesn't disappoint there either. Known for pushing the envelope and taking exciting new fashion risks at the latest hip, Hollywood event, he always has fans looking forward to his latest look.

Article continues below advertisement

LILY-ROSE DEPP & AUSTIN BUTLER SPOTTED SHARING A KISS IN LONDON FOLLOWING TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET RECONCILIATION RUMORS

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Chalamet's best red carpet 'fits.

timothee chalamets most iconic red carpet looks
Source: mega

Chalamet wasn't afraid to rock a floral pattern at the 2018 London premiere for his film Beautiful Boy, also starring The Office alum Steve Carell. The young actor sported the two-piece, black and red suit designed by Alexander McQueen with confidence and flair.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamets most iconic red carpet looks
Source: mega

The Lady Bird star attended the 2018 Governors Awards — celebrating the achievements of a diverse array of artists — sporting this unique, embroidered Haider Ackermann blazer with matching trousers.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamets most iconic red carpet looks
Source: mega

The 26-year-old New Yorker debuted a risky new look as he walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet. Drabbed in a shimmering black jacket, courtesy of Louis Vuitton, Chalamet made the daring decision to forego wearing a shirt, putting his chest on full display.

timothee chalamets most iconic red carpet looks
Source: mega

The Dune actor — who is currently hard at work filming the sequel — wore a silver, red and black print jacket with matching top and tie, designed by Ackermann, at the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
timothee chalamets most iconic red carpet looks
Source: mega

Chalamet set the Internet ablaze with his crimson ensemble which was also created by his current fashion staple, Ackermann. Never hesitant to push fashion boundaries, the Call Me By Your Name actor hit the red carpet at the 2022 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of his cannibal-themed coming-of-age drama Bones And All in a halter top, matching pants and pointy-toe boots.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.