Timothée Chalamet's Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks
Timothée Chalamet shot to stardom and is now one of the most sought-after young actors in Hollywood, working with some of the most well-respected directors, from Greta Gerwig and Wes Anderson to Denis Villeneuve.
Along with his commercial success and award nominations come countless trips to the red carpet — and Chalamet doesn't disappoint there either. Known for pushing the envelope and taking exciting new fashion risks at the latest hip, Hollywood event, he always has fans looking forward to his latest look.
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Chalamet's best red carpet 'fits.
Chalamet wasn't afraid to rock a floral pattern at the 2018 London premiere for his film Beautiful Boy, also starring The Office alum Steve Carell. The young actor sported the two-piece, black and red suit designed by Alexander McQueen with confidence and flair.
The Lady Bird star attended the 2018 Governors Awards — celebrating the achievements of a diverse array of artists — sporting this unique, embroidered Haider Ackermann blazer with matching trousers.
The 26-year-old New Yorker debuted a risky new look as he walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet. Drabbed in a shimmering black jacket, courtesy of Louis Vuitton, Chalamet made the daring decision to forego wearing a shirt, putting his chest on full display.
The Dune actor — who is currently hard at work filming the sequel — wore a silver, red and black print jacket with matching top and tie, designed by Ackermann, at the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2019.
Chalamet set the Internet ablaze with his crimson ensemble which was also created by his current fashion staple, Ackermann. Never hesitant to push fashion boundaries, the Call Me By Your Name actor hit the red carpet at the 2022 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of his cannibal-themed coming-of-age drama Bones And All in a halter top, matching pants and pointy-toe boots.