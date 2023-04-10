Kim Richards & Sister Kathy Hilton Spotted Looking 'Friendly' At Event As Socialite Has Yet To Mend Broken Relationship With Kyle Richards: Photos
Despite constant family drama, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards seem to have maintained their close relationship.
On Thursday, April 6, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills siblings both stepped out for GRAZIA USA's event celebrating French luxury jeweler Dinh Van at Caviar Kaspia in West Hollywood. Younger sister Kyle Richards was noticeably absent as she and the socialite are still not on speaking terms after their infamous fallout during Season 12 of the hit Bravo series.
An onlooker exclusively tells OK! that Kathy and the former child star arrived together, hung out and were "very friendly" with one another during the evening.
Although cameras were not rolling at the event, the inside source spills that Kim discussed getting back to work filming RHOBH after many years. The Escape To Witch Mountain star was seen filming with the Halloween actress and Dorit Kemsley on a hike in March. However, Kathy — who has been a beloved friend of since Season 11 — did not speak about the reality show at all.
Also in attendance was the I Want To Be a Hilton star's arch nemesis Lisa Rinna's daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, who arrived after the sisters had left the venue.
The family outing comes as Kyle confirmed in February that her relationship with Kathy is still rocky after their fallout last year. “I haven’t seen her in a while,” the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star explained at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert on Wednesday, February 1. “Things are not great since the reunion to be honest."
During the RHOBH cast trip to Aspen last season, the Rinna Beauty founder alleged that Kathy told her completely disparaging things about Kyle, her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her children.
“She said ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do,’” Rinna told her fellow cast members what the 64-year-old allegedly said to her. Kathy has vehemently denied she ever said anything negative about Kyle.