Kim Richards & Sister Kathy Hilton Spotted Looking 'Friendly' At Event As Socialite Has Yet To Mend Broken Relationship With Kyle Richards: Photos

Despite constant family drama, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards seem to have maintained their close relationship.

On Thursday, April 6, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills siblings both stepped out for GRAZIA USA's event celebrating French luxury jeweler Dinh Van at Caviar Kaspia in West Hollywood. Younger sister Kyle Richards was noticeably absent as she and the socialite are still not on speaking terms after their infamous fallout during Season 12 of the hit Bravo series.