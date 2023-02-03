Kyle Richards Admits She's Still Not Speaking To Sister Kathy Hilton After Tense 'RHOBH' Reunion
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have yet to mend fences.
The brunette beauty admitted she and her older sister are still not on speaking terms after the explosive Season 12 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired in October 2022.
“I haven’t seen her in a while,” the former child star emphasized while stepping out at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert on Wednesday, February 1. “Things are not great since the reunion to be honest."
The latest rift between the siblings began when Lisa Rinna alleged Hilton suffered a "psychotic breakdown" during the cast's trip to Aspen, where she allegedly made shocking comments about Richards.
“She said ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do,’” the Rinna Beauty founder, who recently announced her departure from the hit Bravo series, shockingly claimed.
The socialite vehemently denied she ever said the disparaging comments about the Halloween actress — who failed to stick up for Hilton as Rinna ran with the accusations.
"When you are hurt by somebody it's not always so cut and dry," Richards later explained during a December appearance on Teddi Mellencamp's "Two T's In a Pod" podcast of why she didn't defend her family member.
"I am not subscribing to the idea that you stick with family no matter what, because sometimes when you are treated really poorly, you have to take a step back. Regardless if you are blood or not," she noted.
"I didn't want to," Richards made clear about not speaking up. "I just didn't want to. Why would I?"
Although the feud between Hilton — who joined the reality show in Season 11 as a "friend of" — and Richards was started by the former soap opera actress, tensions between the two go way back.
According to insiders, as the I Want To Be a Hilton alum quickly became a fan favorite on the show, Richards felt it was "unfair" her eldest sister was getting special treatment from the production team while firing up their family issues.
“Kathy knows [producers] expect her to bring drama to Season 12, and she’s up for it,” a source spilled at the time. “And that’s going to come by showing off her sisterly rivalry with Kyle.”
Page Six conducted the interview with Richards.