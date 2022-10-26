Kathy Hilton Poses With Kyle Richards' Daughters As Feud Between The Sisters Appears To Die Down
Kathy Hilton appears to be letting go of the drama with sister Kyle Richards. On Tuesday, October 25, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star an Instagram photo of her daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton alongside Kim Richards' daughters, Brooke Wiederhorn, Whitney Davis and Kimberly Jackson and Kyle's daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky.
"Showering our gorgeous mommy @brookewiederhorn and her baby girl. We can’t wait to meet her! 💕💕💕," Kathy penned about Kim's oldest daughter, who stood alongside all of the cousins decked out in pink.
The family gathering was a nice change, as the I Want To Be a Hilton host and Kyle have been at odds after Lisa Rinna claimed that while Kathy was having a breakdown, she vowed to take down her sister.
“She said ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do,’” the Rinna Beauty founder alleged Kathy said in a blind rage, adding that the socialite said she would also “take down NBC, Bravo" and "f**king ruin you all.’"
As Lisa continued to make stunning allegations about Kathy, Kyle failed to ever ask her friend to stop talking about her sister, much to the Paris In Love star's chagrin.
However, Kathy may know why the boutique owner has been afraid to stand up to the former soap actress, as during a recent appearance, Kathy explained, "I feel they [Rinna and Erika Jayne] are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls."
“But most of them, they’re not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies [will do],” she continued. “Because they’re capable of anything.”
“I had people from the show telling me that this was a setup the whole time by these two girls," Kathy went on to say about her supposed freak out. "And you know what? If people are really worried about me, why wouldn’t they call (sister) Kyle, my husband [Rick Hilton], production when Lisa said that I ad a ‘break’?”