'RHOBH' Star Kim Richards Reveals Real Reason Why She Ditched Brandi Glanville As A Friend
Kim Richards joined the list of Housewives who have feuded with the ever-popular yet controversial Bravolebrity Brandi Glanville.
While The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars butted heads in the past, the former child star claimed she ended their friendship for good over social media snaps that were posted after Richards' breast cancer scare.
"There were some pictures she posted of me after my surgery—it was a tough surgery for me," Richards explained at her older sister Kathy Hilton's RHOBH screening on Wednesday, July 20. "They thought I had cancer, and I had something blocking my chest cavity. It was scary for me."
The incident between the two reality stars occurred after Richards said she thought she had torn one of her stitches following the surgery, and had asked Glanville to take a look for her.
"I was scared and Brandi looks down and checks and I ask, 'Can you look please? I'm scared,'" Richards continued. "And that picture was posted. I'm sure it was by accident but...I felt a little upset. I felt like just take that down."
According to the Escape To Witch Mountain star, she asked her costar to delete the picture, but she didn't get a response back.
"Then she called later and I said, 'I asked you to take that down,' and she said, 'It's nothing, it was a picture,'" Richards recalled. "So she didn't find the harm in it."
As for her relationship with her sisters, Richards admitted she regularly spends time with Hilton, but doesn't see Kyle Richards often anymore.
"I'm okay with Kyle ... I wish we could spend a little more time together," she continued during her interview with E! News. "...I do miss my sister. I know she's balancing 100 things and we all are. After COVID, this has taught us those of you who love your family, you love them and you be with them."