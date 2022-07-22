'RHOBH' Star Kim Richards Reveals Real Reason Why She Ditched Brandi Glanville As A Friend

"I was scared and Brandi looks down and checks and I ask, 'Can you look please? I'm scared,'" Richards continued. "And that picture was posted. I'm sure it was by accident but...I felt a little upset. I felt like just take that down."

According to the Escape To Witch Mountain star, she asked her costar to delete the picture, but she didn't get a response back.

"Then she called later and I said, 'I asked you to take that down,' and she said, 'It's nothing, it was a picture,'" Richards recalled. "So she didn't find the harm in it."