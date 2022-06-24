Tucked Away In The Mountains Kyle Richards & Husband Mauricio Umansky Put Their Lavish $9.75 Million Aspen Home On The Market — Tour The Stunning Colorado Property & More! : Photos
Kyle Richards is saying goodbye to her Aspen home. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband Mauricio Umansky put their $9.75 million Colorado mansion on the market after owning the getaway for six years.
According to Dirt, the home built in 1979 boasts nearly 2,426 square feet and comes equipped with four bedrooms and five bathrooms adorned with hardwood floors, river rock accent walls and exposed log-beam ceilings scattered throughout the home.
KYLE RICHARDS 'HURT' BY GARCELLE BEAUVAIS' COMMENTS ABOUT SISTER KATHY HILTON
The modern yet rustic hideaway is set on a picturesque cul-de-sac where you can escape to the backyard to get a full view of the surrounding mountains and Roaring Fork Valley.
Visitors can also get an eye full of the beautiful scenery from atop the roof which hosts a hot tub and fire-pit. The home features a spacious living room, which also hosts a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and a dining area that connects to a gourmet kitchen. The eating area also features a kitchen island and high-end stainless appliances.
After a long day out on the slopes, owners can retire to their fireside master suite. The room has French doors spilling out to a private balcony and a luxury bathtub and dual steam shower.
Richards and The Agency founder originally snapped up the place in 2016 for $4.2 million as one of their many properties.
ERIKA JAYNE SUPPORTS KYLE RICHARDS ALONGSIDE 'RHOBH' CAST AT KYLE + SHAHIDA GRAND OPENING DESPITE TENSE REUNION
The Aspen home recently played host to a headline-making housewives trip which reportedly prompted many fights between the ladies. “Aspen will never be the same,” the Halloween star said of the trip.
“Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don’t know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, let me tell you," Richards explained.
Scroll through the gallery to see Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky's newly listed Aspen home:
Lush greenery surrounds the grounds of the stunning estate.
The earth-toned decor highlights the home's modern yet rustic feel.
The kitchen features hardwood accented furnishes and appliances to cook up the perfect meal for guests!
The entire family can gather around and enjoy a meal together after a long day out in the snow.
Get cozy in the home's master bedroom, snuggling in bed in front of a roaring fireplace.
Visitors can bring as many guests as they like with the home's luxurious additional bedrooms.
The tiled floors and glass showers make for a chic bathroom to wash away the worries of the day!
The outside living space is the perfect area to kick back and have a great time with a multitude of guests.
The quiet escape is perfect for any L.A. fleeing adventurer.