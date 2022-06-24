Kyle Richards is saying goodbye to her Aspen home. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband Mauricio Umansky put their $9.75 million Colorado mansion on the market after owning the getaway for six years.

According to Dirt, the home built in 1979 boasts nearly 2,426 square feet and comes equipped with four bedrooms and five bathrooms adorned with hardwood floors, river rock accent walls and exposed log-beam ceilings scattered throughout the home.

