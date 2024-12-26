or
Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Biermann and Family Say Goodbye to Their Empty Atlanta Home After It Went Up for Auction: Watch

Photo of Ariana Biermann and an exterior shot of the house.
Source: @arianabiermann/instagram;mega

The family moved into the house in 2012.

By:

Dec. 26 2024, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

Kim Zolciak's kids are saying goodbye to the Atlanta, Ga., home they grew up in after the matriarch and estranged husband Kroy Biermann were reportedly forced to put it up for auction while facing foreclosure amid financial troubles.

On Thursday, December 26, the The Real Housewives of Atlanta's alum daughter Ariana Biermann, 23, filmed herself and some of her siblings as they went around the home's different rooms, many of which were nearly completely empty.

ariana biermann family say goodbye empty home auction
Source: @arianabiermann/instagram

Ariana Biermann went through her empty childhood home in a video uploaded to Instagram.

"Last Christmas in my childhood home, thank you God for all the amazing memories w my family <3 goodbye," she captioned the post.

While one room had nothing but a couch, one of her little sister's rooms was still furnished with a bed frame and end table, though there was no mattress. The living room was noticeably bare except for a Christmas tree with unwrapped gifts strewn around.

Ariana was wearing a bandeau and plaid pajamas throughout the tour and added the tune "How Do I Say Goodbye" by Dean Lewis in the background of the video.

The young adult's fans sent encouraging messages in the comments section, with one person writing, "It’s tough, but it’s now time for new memories in your own home."

"Breaks my heart for your family," confessed another, while a third penned, "the end of an era 🤍 better things ahead for all of you!"

ariana biermann family say goodbye empty home auction
Source: @arianabiermann/instagram

Most of the rooms were empty aside from a piece of furniture.

The Alpharetta, Ga., mansion was a big part of the estranged spouses' nasty split, as aside from having cops called to the abode due to their explosive arguments more than once, it was revealed they defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out when buying the pad in 2012.

In addition, the former NFL player, 39, tried to put the home up for sale without his 46-year-old estranged wife's permission. He also claimed it was the "Tardy for the Party" singer's "complete disregard" for their money that led to their home almost being foreclosed on.

kim zolciak ariana biermann family say goodbye empty home auction
Source: mega

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Georgia home was put up for auction by Truist Bank earlier this month.

Though the loan issue was taken care of, in late November, Fulton County announced the property was being put up for auction by Truist Bank. A statement said it will "sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash."

ariana biermann family say goodbye empty home auction
Source: @arianabiermann/instagram

The estranged spouses first filed for divorce in May 2023.

According to a report, on December 4, the listing had been removed and was listed as off the market.

The exes' messy divorce is still ongoing since May 2023, when the athlete first filed for divorce. However, the filing was withdrawn that July — only for Kroy to refile in August.

