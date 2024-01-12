Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Bank 'Intends to Exercise Its Right' to Foreclose on Their $6 Million Mansion Amid Divorce
Where will Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann go?
According to recent court filings, Truist Bank argued the duo has “defaulted on their mortgage,” noting the ex-athlete’s request for a restraining order against the foreclosure “must be denied.”
Despite the estranged spouses ongoing divorce, the bank claimed it was still looking to foreclose upon the $6 million mansion.
Truist also indicated it “intends to exercise its rights” if Biermann and Zolciak’s debt isn’t fully paid by the sale of the home.
In October 2023, the reality TV star and the former NFL player requested the bank put a stop to the foreclosure, which Truist alleged they did “voluntarily.”
This is now the second time the parents-of-six have faced foreclosure on the house.
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first sign of financial strain for Zolciak and Biermann, as Ally Bank filed a lawsuit against the 45-year-old and and her eldest child, Brielle Biermann, 26, for failing to make payments on their purchase of a 2019 Land Rover.
"Defendants have defaulted on their obligations under the Contract," the paperwork stated. "As of May 31, 2023, Defendants are indebted to Ally in the sum of $83,969.35 on the Contract."
To get some extra cash, Zolciak has been selling many of her personal items on an Instagram account, including designer shoes, bags and wigs.
“Shop all things from Kim’s Closet ❤️ Send me a DM with the item you want and we will go from there. I appreciate your support 🙏🏻,” the account’s bio reads
Since Zolciak and Biermann hit some record lows this year, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a list of goals for 2024 on December 29, 2023.
"Trusting in the process, being more present, less worrying, letting go of things that no longer serve me," she wrote on social media. "Surrounding myself with amazing people who are willing to grow and learn with me."
"Being more open to the possibilities and so many more," the list continued. "But I'm going to keep these close to my heart and will watch them unfold first before I share."
Additionally, Zolciak offered some advice to a fan who said their own New Year's resolution was to "be happy."
"Never look to anyone or anything to make YOU happy," she penned. "You can start by appreciating yourself."
"Go outside, put your phone down, spend time with family and friends," Zolciak added. "Meditate (I'm working on this), my busy brain makes it tricky lol. Happiness is an inside job."
Page Six reported on Truist Bank's court filing.