Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Sparks Backlash After Posting From Her 'Home' Ahead of Atlanta Mansion's Auction
Is Kim Zolciak’s daughter bidding farewell to their Georgia mansion?
On Tuesday, November 26, Ariana Biermann, who lives in New York City, shared a photo of herself wearing a form-fitting dress and a brown knit cropped sweater while standing in front of a fireplace in their home, which is set to be auctioned off on December 3.
“home for the holidays 🤎," she captioned the post.
However, she quickly sparked backlash as the family is supposedly set to move out soon.
“Why so sad?” one user wrote, while another chimed in, “Last holiday at the mansion?”
“You look happy about it,” a third stated.
The post follows news that the residence, which belongs to the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Kroy Biermann, will be on the market in December.
Photos obtained by TMZ showed there were moving trucks parked outside the home — one in the driveway and another on the street.
The former couple, who divorced in 2023, initially listed their mansion for $6 million in October of the same year.
In June, their lender granted them a 90-day grace period to sell the property by August. However, after missing payments and the home being on the market for a long time, the asking price for the estate was slashed nearly in half to $3.65 million in late November.
The 15,000 square foot residence includes seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a game room and a large swimming pool.
According to legal documents, the decision to sell the home stemmed from Kim’s alleged financial struggles, which were reportedly caused by her “frivolous” spending.
Kroy claimed that her expensive purchases left the couple with only one joint asset: the mansion. He reportedly asked the court to remove Kim from any decision-making regarding the sale of the house, believing that a lower price was more reasonable.
He also accused the matriarch of rejecting an offer below $3.85 million, stating it wouldn’t leave her with “enough money to purchase a home” for herself.
“At the end of the day, a house is worth what someone is willing to pay for it … not its appraisal,” attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom told Us Weekly in September. “If Kim is waiting to get $5.5 million for a house that is on the brink of foreclosure, she’s going to be waiting a very long time.”
“I find it ironic that this interview took place at LAX. Who’s watching the kids? The answer is Kroy. He’s in Georgia working 40+ hours a week, taking care of the kids and trying to get the marital residence sold so that family can avoid foreclosure,” the lawyer continued.
In November 20, an incident report, obtained by TMZ, claimed that things got messier after Kim “allegedly tried to take a bunch of stuff from the house.”
The clash reportedly led to “verbal arguments," with Kroy allegedly telling Kim to only take “female” items. While there was no reported physical altercation, police advised the exes to maintain distance from each other.
Kroy previously admitted that his marriage to his estranged wife had been broken for quite some time.
“I was isolated, imprisoned and silenced for almost 13 years. What’s been mentioned in motions is only the tip of the iceberg,” he wrote via his Instagram Story in September.
Kim, on the other hand, claimed that she was the one who kept them afloat.
“I’m the one who pays all the bills. All the kids’ clothes, all the school clothes, most of the food,” she told TMZ. “He has not paid a bill in that house. He’s paid two electric bills in the last 18 months — not a cable [bill], water [bill], phone [bill], nothing. That man has not paid a bill in that house. [My daughter] Brielle has helped more than he has.”
The former flames have yet to comment on where they will live after the auction.
