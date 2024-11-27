Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Sparks Backlash After Posting From Her 'Home' Ahead of Atlanta Mansion's Auction

Ariana Biermann faced criticism after sharing a photo from her family’s Atlanta mansion.

On Tuesday, November 26, Ariana Biermann , who lives in New York City, shared a photo of herself wearing a form-fitting dress and a brown knit cropped sweater while standing in front of a fireplace in their home, which is set to be auctioned off on December 3.

Is Kim Zolciak ’s daughter bidding farewell to their Georgia mansion?

View this post on Instagram

“home for the holidays 🤎," she captioned the post.

However, she quickly sparked backlash as the family is supposedly set to move out soon.

“Why so sad?” one user wrote, while another chimed in, “Last holiday at the mansion?”

“You look happy about it,” a third stated.