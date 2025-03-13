Kim Zolciak Dating Again After Contentious Split From Kroy Biermann, Says She's 'Very Happy' With 'One Person'

“I’m really happy,” Zolciak told TMZ while smiling. “Very happy.”

However, she gave very few details, including it’s “one person” who is not in the entertainment industry. The “Tardy for the Party” singer also shared her new man is not a former athlete and is from Atlanta. “I’m just dating him,” she continued, noting she hadn’t initially been seeing anyone after her split from Biermann, as she has children. “Now I’m out.” While she stayed mum on giving too much away, she made sure to reveal he’s “age appropriate.”

“I’m just happy,” she added. “I have my kids. I’m in my new house. I’m working… my kids are happy. So I try to make it joyful. We do fun things.”