Kim Zolciak Dating Again After Contentious Split From Kroy Biermann, Says She's 'Very Happy' With 'One Person'
Kim Zolciak is officially dating again after moving out of the house she once shared with estranged husband Kroy Biermann.
“I’m really happy,” Zolciak told TMZ while smiling. “Very happy.”
However, she gave very few details, including it’s “one person” who is not in the entertainment industry. The “Tardy for the Party” singer also shared her new man is not a former athlete and is from Atlanta. “I’m just dating him,” she continued, noting she hadn’t initially been seeing anyone after her split from Biermann, as she has children. “Now I’m out.” While she stayed mum on giving too much away, she made sure to reveal he’s “age appropriate.”
“I’m just happy,” she added. “I have my kids. I’m in my new house. I’m working… my kids are happy. So I try to make it joyful. We do fun things.”
As OK! reported in July 2024, Zolciak was clear she “still believed in love” amid her contentious divorce.
"People have no idea what’s really going on,” she told a news publication at the time. “I will remain as quiet as I can throughout this process for my children’s sake. I don’t know what the future holds… I am happier now than I've been in a long time. You know, I have stepped out of my comfort zone in so many situations that have been life-changing."
While The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum insisted her marriage was “incredible for many, many, many, many years,” she said she hadn’t “felt emotionally safe or able to express myself without it being twisted for a long time.”
- Kim Zolciak Teases Possible Return to 'RHOA' as Kroy Biermann Divorce Turns Nasty
- Is Kim Zolciak Returning to 'RHOA' Amid Messy Kroy Biermann Split? Reality Star Addresses Rumors
- Kim Zolciak Eyeing Return to Reality Television as Kroy Biermann Divorce Drama and Financial Woes Continue: 'She's Excited'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Zolciak initially filed for divorce from Biermann on April 30, 2023, claiming their marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."
On July 7, she submitted paperwork to dismiss the divorce, as the couple decided to give their marriage another try. It was unfortunately short-lived, as Biermann petitioned for divorce on August 24, 2023, citing the marriage as “irretrievably broken.” Shortly after, many fights ensued in the home they shared, with police often having to intervene. The home was finally sold in January 2025.
While she hasn’t officially been a full-time RHOA star since Season 5, star Porsha Williams recently shared on Watch What Happens Live she thinks Zolciak should return. “I’ve seen Kim a couple of times in Atlanta and she has a lot going on,” Williams shared, “so there’s a lot of story there — a lot of content — and honestly I feel like she didn’t get a fair shake in the beginning.”