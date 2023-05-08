Kim Zolciak Files for Divorce From Kroy Biermann After Couple's Financial Struggles Revealed

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star listed the date of separate between her and the NFL star as April 30. The two got married 11 years ago and share four kids together.

In the filing, she stated the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," and she's also asking for primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody. She also wants spousal support and to go back to her maiden name of Zolciak.