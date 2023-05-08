OK Magazine
Kim Zolciak Files for Divorce From Kroy Biermann After Couple's Financial Struggles Revealed

By:

May 8 2023, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

It's over! Kim Zolciak filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann — after the two were allegedly having financial issues.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star listed the date of separate between her and the NFL star as April 30. The two got married 11 years ago and share four kids together.

In the filing, she stated the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," and she's also asking for primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody. She also wants spousal support and to go back to her maiden name of Zolciak.

The former flames recently made the headlines for allegedly owing the IRS more than $1 million for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018.

Additionally, the blonde babe, 44, and Biermann, 37, owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes for 2018, according to the report.

Months earlier, the pair's Georgia mansion entered foreclosure and was put up for auction in February after they defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the home in 2016.

However, the reality star denied anything was going on. “I’m here until I f****** want to move out. ‘Til I decide I don’t want to live here anymore," she stated at the time.

The auction ended up being canceled.

Zolciak's eldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann, also made it clear that the family was doing just fine. “You guys are crazy. It's insane,” Ariana, 21, told a paparazzi while she and her sister were spotted at LAX airport on Wednesday, February 22.

“Don’t believe everything you hear,” Ariana added. “Everything is still there. We all live there. We just slept there last night.”

Besides reportedly dealing with money issues, the Zociak and Biermann seemed like they were in a good place — and even shared what makes their relationship work.

"If you're asking for a secret, lots of sex," Kim joked to E! News. "I think one of the biggest secrets is also communication. Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it's a choice and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel."

