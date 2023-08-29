Kim Zolciak Looks Emotional Heading to Church Service After Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce a Second Time

A frail-looking Zolciak was seen wearing sweatpants and a crop top while covering her face with her hand as she chatted on her cell phone. Most noticeably, the former Bravo star's ring finger was completely bare without the massive rock from the former NFL player.

The outing comes days after Biermann seemingly ended their brief reconciliation by filing to end their 11-year marriage for a second time on Thursday, August 24, citing that their relationship was "irretrievably broken."