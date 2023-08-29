OK Magazine
Kim Zolciak Looks Emotional Heading to Church Service After Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce a Second Time

Aug. 29 2023, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

Kim Zolciak has been through the wringer.

On Saturday, August 26, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum appeared stressed while chatting on the phone outside of church after Kroy Biermann filed to end their marriage yet again.

kim zolciak daughter backlash selling designer purses financial crisis
Kim Zolciak was spotted looking stressed and ringless after Kroy Biermann filed for divorce.

A frail-looking Zolciak was seen wearing sweatpants and a crop top while covering her face with her hand as she chatted on her cell phone. Most noticeably, the former Bravo star's ring finger was completely bare without the massive rock from the former NFL player.

The outing comes days after Biermann seemingly ended their brief reconciliation by filing to end their 11-year marriage for a second time on Thursday, August 24, citing that their relationship was "irretrievably broken."

andy cohen surprised kim zolciak kroy biermanns reconciliation
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann briefly reconciled their romance after both filed for divorce in May.

Zolciak and Biermann initially filed for divorce in May, with both requesting primary custody of their minor children Kroy Jr.,12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

A significant issue for the estranged pair has been their overwhelming financial issues after being hit with a $1 million lien to the IRS and multiple lawsuits from companies like Target and BMW for being late on payments.

kroy biermann kim zolciak proves unfit mother custody
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been dealing with overwhelming financial issues along with their dramatic relationship.

"They are still living together, but every day is an uphill battle," a source spilled earlier this summer. "Those close to them think the reconciliation will be short-lived."

"There’s a lot of s----talking, and it’s hard to see how this will be resolved amicably," the insider continued. "They are also not seeking counseling."

"Kim and Kroy are living on different sides of the home but still yell and scream at each other," a second source explained of the drama going on in their shared Georgia mansion. "The feeling is they’re both at fault. Kim’s being petty and Kroy’s being a jerk — but it’s not healthy for their kids. Their friends are saying enough is enough. These kids don’t deserve it. All they want is for their parents to stop fighting.'

Page Six obtained the photos of Zolciak without her wedding ring.

