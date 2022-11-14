Kimberly Guilfoyle Sparks Backlash After Donning Bizarre Dress To Tiffany Trump's Wedding
Fashion Guilfoyle-d!
Media maven and fiancé to Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, made headlines for seemingly all the wrong reasons this weekend, appearing to commit a fashion faux pas at soon-to-be sister-in-law Tiffany Trump's wedding.
On Saturday, November 12, Guilfoyle sparked controversy after she attended the youngest Trump daughter’s nuptials to longtime beau, Michael Boulos, at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla., donning a dramatic black gown with massive sleeves.
A sharp contrast from the parade of pastel gowns sported by her future in-laws, the TV personality stood out among her fiancé’s famous family, a feature that did not go unnoticed by Twitter users.
“Everyone else looks dressed for a wedding, but to Kimberly Guilfoyle’s credit she dressed for the funeral of the Republican Party. Well played,” one fan quipped on Twitter, seemingly referencing right-wing candidates' generally less-than-stellar performances at the polls amid last week’s midterm elections.
“During Tiffany's wedding, after finding out that Democrats would still control the Senate, Ivanka used the Bat signal, as a last resort. But sadly, Kimberly Guilfoyle showed up,” added another.
Yet it seems fans weren’t the only ones taking issue with the Fox News alum’s attire. On Monday, November 14, former first daughter Ivanka Trump sparked rumors of a rift after sharing several snaps from her sister’s nuptials, including one in which Guilfoyle was conspicuously cropped out of the photo, OK! previously reported.
“I wish Tiffany and Michael an abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife,” the fashion maven captioned the post in part, shared with her 7.5 million Instagram followers. “May their love be a source of light in this world! 💙💙💙”
Yet even with these sweet sentiments, several eagle-eyed fans noticed Guilfoyle’s notable absence in the image — which alongside Ivanka and Tiffany, featured former First Lady Melania Trump, Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, and Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Trump — taking to the comments to sound off on the crop seen ‘round the gram.
"Who could blame her? Kimberly dressed up as a bat to attend a wedding that wasn't even Halloween themed," one fan quipped.
"Guilfoyle looks like she rode a dragon to the wedding,” added another.