The Guests, The Dress & More! Inside Tiffany Trump's Mar-a-Lago Wedding
She said "I Do!" Tiffany Trump tied the knot with her longtime beau, Michael Boulos, on Saturday, November 12. The nuptials took place at Donald Trump's lavish Mar-a-Lago resort in front of a slew of guests.
The bride looked stunning in an Elie Saab dress as she stood in front of blue, pink and white flowers.
“It’s a Lebanese American wedding, so we were happy to have Elie Saab create the magic,” Tiffany’s mom, Marla Maples, said.
”Marla and Tiffany have talked about this day for a very long time,” a source shared. “She is so proud of her daughter and feels she chose the right man.”
The former president escorted his daughter down the aisle, while Ivanka Trump wore a flowy dress for the occasion.
As OK! previously reported, earlier this week, Tiffany was "flipping out" over the bad weather amid concerns it would force her to change up her Friday, November 11, welcome dinner for her guests.
While there had been worries that Hurricane Nicole, a Category 1 storm, could also ruin the happy couple's wedding festivities on Saturday, the plans seemingly went off without a hitch.
However, according to a weather report, forecasters were not "anticipating the storm to strike Mar-a-Lago," but they were expecting some "wind and rain" at the location.
Tiffany and Michael first met at a club in Mykonos, Greece, in July 2018, and announced their engagement in January 2021 after three years of dating.
"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!" she wrote via Instagram at the time. "Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"
"Got engaged to the love of my life!" Michael followed up with his own post. "Looking forward to our next chapter together."