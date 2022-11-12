Friend Reveals Tiffany Trump Received Racy Gifts At Lavish Palm Beach Bridal Shower
Tiffany Trump celebrated her impending nuptials to longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos with a luxurious bridal shower that took place at a friend's sprawling 40-acre Florida estate where she enjoyed a gourmet tiered cake and even received several, spicy NSFW gifts.
One of the socialite's other friends, Elvira Grau, who was also in attendance, revealed the bride-to-be was "beaming" and that she "looked beautiful" at the intimate event.
"She was so excited and Michael’s mother was there too. She was an absolute delight," Grau shared. "Everyone was just so excited. There was no drama, just lots of love and excitement."
Grau added that the guests enjoyed a blue tiered cake, finger sandwiches and tea for refreshments in the courtyard. Later, when it was time for gifts, Trump was seated on "an oversized throne" in the center of her crowd of guests, wearing a white lace midi dress and a matching belt that emphasized her waist.
"She got a lot of beautiful things," she continued. "I saw a lot of sexy lingerie and, I mean, well, what do you get for a bride? I saw a lot of lingerie and beautiful things like that … lacy things."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is set to tie the knot with her fiancé on Saturday, November 11, at her father's Mar-a-Lago resort in front of more than 500 of her closest friends, colleagues and family members.
The soon-to-be married couple met in summer 2018 while at a club on the island of Mykonos in Greece. They dated for three years before announcing their engagement in early 2021.
"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!" Trump wrote to her Instagram in January 2021. "Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"