Friend Reveals Tiffany Trump Received Racy Gifts At Lavish Palm Beach Bridal Shower

Tiffany Trump celebrated her impending nuptials to longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos with a luxurious bridal shower that took place at a friend's sprawling 40-acre Florida estate where she enjoyed a gourmet tiered cake and even received several, spicy NSFW gifts.

One of the socialite's other friends, Elvira Grau, who was also in attendance, revealed the bride-to-be was "beaming" and that she "looked beautiful" at the intimate event.