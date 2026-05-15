'Excited' Kimberly Guilfoyle Trolled for Opening Donald Trump's Favorite Fast Food Chain McDonald's in Greece: 'Is This Satire?'

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Kimberly Guilfoyle was trolled online after raving over her accomplishment of opening a McDonald's overseas. The United States Ambassador of Greece, who was appointed the position by Donald Trump, shared photos from the celebration via social media on Thursday, May 14.

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'An Exciting Day for Greece!'

Source: @kimberlyguilfoyle/instagram Kimberly Guilfoyle was mocked for calling it an 'honor' to open a McDonald's in Greece.

"An exciting day for Greece! It was my honor to participate in the ribbon cutting for a brand new McDonald’s at The Mall in Athens, the most technologically advanced McDonald’s in all of Europe!" Guilfoyle, 57, gushed alongside pictures at the venue. "American businesses investing here create jobs and bring American culture – and delicious food – to the Greek people," she added.

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Social Media Reacts to Her Post

Critics flooded the comments section of her post, with one person quipping, "How is this exciting for Greece 😂😂😂 it’s a McDonald’s opening in a mall chill lady." "Is this satire?" asked someone else, while a third noted, "Culture and good food does not equal McDonalds. Well maybe in Trumpworld." "Why the f--- is this being celebrated?? McDonald’s in Greece?? Have you ever had Greek food?" asked another individual. "The people would be better off eating garbage than eating f------ McDonalds." As OK! reported, the president, 79, appointed the mother-of-one the ambassador job in late 2024 around the same time she and Donald Trump Jr., 48, ended their engagement.

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Source: mega Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. called off their engagement in 2024.

Donald's affinity for McDonald's is well-documented, having dined on the fast food even while in the air. "Other politicians fly around on campaign planes stocked with expensive catering. When Trump Force One — prior to ascending to Air Force One — flew during the campaign, we served only McDonald’s almost every time," the businessman spilled last year. "On occasion, we couldn’t find one, which is pretty hard to believe, but we really did."

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RFK Jr. Criticized the President's Diet

Source: @donaldtrumpjr/x The president bragged about serving McDonald's on Air Force One.

Though he bragged about getting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to eat a Big Mac, the health secretary admitted the POTUS has a "bad" diet. On a January episode of "The Katie Miller Podcast," RFK Jr. was asked who has "the most unhinged eating habits" in the current administration, to which he responded: "Donald Trump." "I don’t know how he’s alive," Robert, 72, confessed. "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s and then you know KFC and Diet Coke, but he has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is."

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Source: mega Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted he doesn't know how the president is 'alive' given his poor diet.