Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Been 'Totally Iced Out' From the Trump Family Since Split From Don Jr., Insiders Spill: 'It Hurts'
Kimberly Guilfoyle is dealing with double the heartbreak after her split from ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr., as insiders claimed she also lost her friendships with his family members when they parted ways last year.
Being ignored by the first family particularly stings since the mom-of-one, 56, worked closely with them throughout Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election campaign.
"She gave them everything — her time, her energy, her loyalty," one source told journalist Rob Shuter. "But the second Don moved on, so did the family. Kimberly was discarded like yesterday’s news."
To add insult to injury, Don Jr.'s new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, reportedly quickly earned the seal of approval from the Trumps once she and Don Jr. went public late last year.
"They never embraced Kimberly like this," a second insider noted. "Bettina fits their polished image. Kimberly never quite made the cut."
While a friend of Kimberly's said she's "putting on a brave face ... behind the scenes, it hurts. She went from nearly being a Trump to being totally iced out."
Though the exes never outright confirmed their split, Don Jr. and Bettina were seen holding hands in December 2024, the same month he insisted he had no ill will toward his ex.
"Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond. I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration," he said after she was appointed by the president as the ambassador to Greece.
"She’s been an undefeated prosecutor, national TV news star, a leader of the MAGA movement and close advisor to the president. The people of Greece are getting an absolute star and now the whole world will see it more than ever," he continued of his praise. "Since the very beginning, no one on Team Trump has worked harder than Kimberly to help elect and reelect my father — and no one deserves this ambassadorship more than she does."
Though the exes were together from 2018 to 2024, the Trumps were "never fully behind Kimberly" despite what they may have said in public, an insider spilled.
Kimberly has faded from the spotlight in the last few months and appears to no longer have a friendship with Don Jr.'s sisters, such as Ivanka Trump, whose birthday she publicly celebrated on Instagram in October 2023.
While Don Jr. has happily moved on, Kimberly hasn't been publicly romantically linked to anyone since their breakup. However, some thought she was hinting at a new beau when she posted a social media photo of a bouquet of roses she received on Valentine's Day.