Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Screaming' at Staff Over 'Insane' Eviction Drama Amid State Department Probe, Report Claims

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Fired Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle is not going down quietly, it seems. The 57-year-old former ambassador to Greece has until the end of October to vacate the home in Athens provided to her by the U.S. State Department. According to a new report, she is spending her final days in a state of paranoia, screaming at disinterested staff and accusing them of being leakers.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of 'Screaming' at Her Staff in Greece

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle has until the end of the month to clear out of the ambassador's residence.

Guilfoyle was canned earlier this month after it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that she pressed a MAGA donor to help her pay off a $100,000 credit card bill in exchange for administration access. She is also under investigation for allegations of fostering a toxic workplace and making off-the-books improvements to the State Department's residence in Greece. Her staff in Greece reportedly can't wait for her to clear out, and it's driving Guilfoyle crazy. “The people in the embassy are no longer afraid of her. Nobody is listening to her or taking her orders anymore,” a source in Greece told the Daily Mail. “She is all alone in that house, screaming at her old staff that they are leakers, and waiting to get kicked out. It’s an insane situation.”

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Former Ambassador Spiraled Before Losing Job

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle was abandoned by allies.

Guilfoyle's final days were marked by her desperately begging Republican allies to help her save her job. She allegedly called Rupert Murdoch in an effort to get the damaging stories removed, to no avail. She also petitioned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack to advocate on her behalf to Trump, but was stonewalled. "Kimberly was spiraling, calling people and suggesting, ‘Maybe I don’t resign,’” an official told PunchBowl. “I don’t think she was serious, but she was in her feelings last night. She was processing what had happened — but not very well.”

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More Consequences on the Way

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle is Don Jr.'s former fiancé.

Guilfoyle's troubles don't appear to end at simply losing her job. Eric Deters, the man whom she petitioned to get the hundred grand, has threatened to sue her for defamation. House Democrats have threatened to drag her before judiciary committees to testify should they take back the House in the 2026 midterms. Rep. Robert Garcia of the House Judiciary Committee intimated that Democrats would pursue an investigation into Guilfoyle now she's a private citizen.

Donald Trump Brutally Sends Off Kimberly Guilfoyle

Source: MEGA Donald Trump acted as if he barely knew Kimberly Guilfoyle.