Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Screaming' at Staff Over 'Insane' Eviction Drama Amid State Department Probe, Report Claims
Oct. 19 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
Fired Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle is not going down quietly, it seems.
The 57-year-old former ambassador to Greece has until the end of October to vacate the home in Athens provided to her by the U.S. State Department.
According to a new report, she is spending her final days in a state of paranoia, screaming at disinterested staff and accusing them of being leakers.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of 'Screaming' at Her Staff in Greece
Guilfoyle was canned earlier this month after it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that she pressed a MAGA donor to help her pay off a $100,000 credit card bill in exchange for administration access. She is also under investigation for allegations of fostering a toxic workplace and making off-the-books improvements to the State Department's residence in Greece.
Her staff in Greece reportedly can't wait for her to clear out, and it's driving Guilfoyle crazy.
“The people in the embassy are no longer afraid of her. Nobody is listening to her or taking her orders anymore,” a source in Greece told the Daily Mail. “She is all alone in that house, screaming at her old staff that they are leakers, and waiting to get kicked out. It’s an insane situation.”
Former Ambassador Spiraled Before Losing Job
Guilfoyle's final days were marked by her desperately begging Republican allies to help her save her job.
She allegedly called Rupert Murdoch in an effort to get the damaging stories removed, to no avail. She also petitioned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack to advocate on her behalf to Trump, but was stonewalled.
"Kimberly was spiraling, calling people and suggesting, ‘Maybe I don’t resign,’” an official told PunchBowl. “I don’t think she was serious, but she was in her feelings last night. She was processing what had happened — but not very well.”
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Wants to Find a 'Rich European Husband' After Being Booted From Greece Ambassador Role Over Scandals: Insider
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Made 'Frenzied Calls' to Pete Hegseth for Help Before Being Asked to Resign by White House Amid Credit Card Scandal: Report
- Donald Trump Was 'Not Happy' With Kimberly Guilfoyle Before Asking Her to Resign Amid $100K Amex Scandal
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More Consequences on the Way
Guilfoyle's troubles don't appear to end at simply losing her job.
Eric Deters, the man whom she petitioned to get the hundred grand, has threatened to sue her for defamation.
House Democrats have threatened to drag her before judiciary committees to testify should they take back the House in the 2026 midterms. Rep. Robert Garcia of the House Judiciary Committee intimated that Democrats would pursue an investigation into Guilfoyle now she's a private citizen.
Donald Trump Brutally Sends Off Kimberly Guilfoyle
Guilfoyle has had an ignominious fall from Trumpworld grace.
Guilfoyle was Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée before the pair split in 2024, but her $100k scandal greatly displeased Donald Trump to the point that he acted like he barely knew her.
"She was never my family," he dismissively told reporters as the scandal broke. "I guess she dated my son."