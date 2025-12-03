Kimora Lee Simmons Jokes About Being a 'Child Bride' as She Laments Over Getting Married to Ex-Husband Russell 'Too Young'
Dec. 3 2025, Published 2:19 p.m. ET
Kimora Lee Simmons is more vulnerable than ever in her return to reality TV.
During the Wednesday, December 3, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the fashion designer, 50, opened up about giving birth to her first child with ex-husband Russell Simmons at age 25.
Simmons joked that she was too young in 2000 and not yet ready to become a mom.
"I was like a child bride," she teased. "Too young, but I thought I knew everything. I was too young, I was married, and I had two kids by the time I was [my daughters'] age."
Simmons is a mom to Ming, 25, Aoki, 23, Kenzo, 16, Gary, 16, and Wolfe, 10.
"We're all very close. The girls are still at home with me," the reality star expressed. "They travel. They have apartments in New York. But they have rooms at home, and they're home with me, too, so I think it's a never-ending job. It just graduates a little bit, the problems and the age."
Kimora joked that her eldest child is 25 but "acts like she's 17." She is taking care of her family "all on [her] own," and there is no co-parenting involved.
"The kids are with me every day. I said to everyone, 'Primarily, the kids are with me.' I was trying to be polite. And when I finished the interview, they said, 'The kids are not primarily with you. They're only with you,'" she recalled. "I said, 'Oh, I was trying to be polite.' And they said, 'No, you don't share. They don't have other days.' I do it by myself...no co-parenting. I try, but they're not around as much as they should."
Kimora admitted she grew up "making excuses for people," letting the guy "tag along" to make him "look good."
"We're not doing that at this age," she quipped.
Kimora Lee Simmons' Reality TV Comeback
The 50-year-old is returning to star in Back in the Fab Lane after a 15-year hiatus from reality TV. When asked why she's coming back, she replied, "I don't know. Torture. We like torture and punishment."
Her inner circle pressed her to start filming her life again as it began to get hectic.
"I feel like people around me are like, 'Oh god, you're so crazy,'" she told E! News. "'This is so much going on. You should have cameras. And I was like, 'Yeah, I've been there, done that.’ But people are like, 'No, no, I'm really serious.'"
"That ‘I'm really serious’ talk becomes a 'here we go, we just need you to have a little meeting,'" she continued. "And I'm like, 'Really?'"