Filmmaker Accuses King Charles of Leading 'Full Court Press Operation' to 'Trash' Princess Diana's Memory: 'Do They Think We’re Stupid?'
Sept. 24 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
A documentary filmmaker has weighed in on allegations in Princess Diana's brother's recently released memoir, agreeing that King Charles led an initiative to diminish her memory.
"Because what they’ve always done in that family — and of course, what a lot of people close to the royals themselves have known — is that there was a full-court press operation, as you say, very professionally run,” documentary filmmaker Phil Craig said during an appearance on "The Royalist" podcast.
Filmmaker Weighs in on Charles Spencer's New Book
Though Craig did not consider himself a "royal expert," he claimed to be particularly educated about that "very narrow part of the story."
In 2003, the filmmaker helped produce the documentary Charles: The Battle with Diana, which explored a tense PR battle that erupted between the former couple and the Prince of Wales' alleged efforts to portray her as unstable.
'Disreputable for a Future King'
"I'd say it was rather disreputable for a future king and head of the Church of England to do that," Craig continued. "When somebody gets up and says, '[Charles] never—he always said his friends must never badmouth the princess,' I mean, it is laughable. It’s ridiculous. Do they think we’re stupid? Do they think we have no memories?"
The filmmaker's criticism follows headlines surrounding Diana's brother Charles Spencer's book, Swan Song: My Sister, Diana, in which he recalled a heated phone call with Charles shortly after Diana died in 1997.
- Princess Diana Memoir Under Fire as Key Claims Reportedly Don’t Match the Record
- King Charles Offers Rare Response to Charles Spencer's Claim His Majesty Said Princess Diana 'Would Be Forgotten Soon Enough' After She Died
- Princess Diana's Brother Rejects Conspiracy Theories About Her Death: 'I Just Don’t See It'
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Buckingham Palace Addresses Charles Spencer's New Book
"Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough!" Charles allegedly told Spencer about his sister, according to the memoir.
Buckingham Palace responded to the allegations surrounding the king in a rare comment on September 16.
"While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss," the statement said.
The Memoir Is King Charles' 'Worst Nightmare,' Says Source
Charles was reportedly fuming about the memoir, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, September 22.
Sources said that the book was "the absolute last thing that the king needs right now" as his “health was already precarious."
"He’s been told to keep his life as stress-free as possible to help in his cancer fight," the insider noted about the king, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2024. "It’s affecting him terribly."
The insider called the memoir Charles' "worst nightmare," adding, "[It is] the worst possible time for his past to be coming back to haunt him."