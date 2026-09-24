Princess Diana Memoir Under Fire as Key Claims Reportedly Don’t Match the Record

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Charles Spencer's latest memoir about his late sister Princess Diana has come under scrutiny for certain claims he made in the book. Royal expert Victoria Arbiter believes the 9th Earl Spencer's account of certain past events doesn't match what really went down back in the day.

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A Royal Expert Claimed Charles Spencer's Book 'Does Not Stand Up to Further Scrutiny'

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer made several claims about the royal family in his new memoir.

“I think what has become so problematic with all Spencer’s book is that as Diana’s brother, as a historian, as a journalist, his account is going to be taken as an authority on his sister,” she told NewsNation on Tuesday, September 23. “Many of his claims do not stand up to further scrutiny," the royal commentator added.

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Princess Diana Died in 1997 at the Age of 36

Source: MEGA Princess Diana passed away in 1997 following a car crash in Paris.

“Feelings, valid as they may be, they do not equate to substantiated fact,” Arbiter continued. “There are historical inaccuracies already for a noted historian.” Some of the claims Spencer, 62, penned in his book, Swan Song: My Sister, Diana, included how King Charles reportedly sounded "sounded giddily elated — like a lottery winner" when he first heard Diana died. The author also alleged the sovereign said the world would quickly "forget" Diana soon after she perished. Diana passed away in August 1997 at the age of 36 due to injuries she sustained in a Parisian car crash.

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Source: MEGA King Charles hit back at Charles Spencer's memoir earlier this week.

Spencer also alleged Charles, 77, was "in love with his valet" — an assertion Diana apparently told her brother over lunch one day. In that same conversation, Lady Di told Spencer she was planning to divorce the then-Prince of Wales. Charles and Diana married in 1981 and officially separated 15 years later. "She told me that things became very difficult indeed in the marriage early on, and I am sure that both spouses despaired of the other at times," Spencer wrote.

Buckingham Palace Slammed Charles Spencer's Memoir

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer alleged King Charles said the world would 'forget' Princess Diana after her death.