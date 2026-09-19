King Charles Pushes Back on Claims He Wanted the Public to 'Forget' Princess Diana

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles is pushing back on a claim that he once told Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, that the public would soon "forget" her. The alleged exchange was reportedly discussed in Charles' upcoming memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. Buckingham Palace responded to the claim in a statement made to the BBC. "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss," the statement said.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles Spencer Revisited Princess Diana's Death

Source: MEGA Princess Diana was at the center of a reported conversation between her brother and King Charles.

Per Variety, Charles' memoir reportedly detailed a conversation with the present British monarch shortly after Diana died in a car crash in 1997. According to reports, the conversation became heated, with Charles claiming that the current British king allegedly "hissed" at him and remarked on Diana's memory. "Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough!" the memoir stated. The alleged exchange was reportedly made over the phone, with Charles recalling the conversation years later in his memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

Diana’s Memoir Drew Attention Before Release

Source: MEGA Princess Diana was remembered as Charles Spencer’s memoir revisited her life and death.

The book’s contents began circulating before its scheduled publication. Daily Mail reported that a truck carrying copies from a printing plant to a warehouse in the Netherlands was intercepted while parked in a lay-by. Four copies of the book were reportedly stolen. Details from the memoir surfaced soon after, including Charles's account of his conversation with the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Charles Spencer’s Book Revisits a Difficult Family Chapter

Source: MEGA Princess Diana's life and time within the royal family is revisited in Charles Spencer's memoir.

The memoir is expected to explore Charles' relationship with his sister and her life within the royal family. Diana and Charles III's marriage was marked by public scrutiny, infidelity and tension before their divorce in 1996. The new claims also come after Prince Harry's 2022 memoir, Spare, which revealed personal details about his life within the royal family and contributed to tensions between Harry and his relatives.

Source: MEGA Princess Diana spoke to Charles Spencer about divorcing then-Prince Charles during a lunch in London.