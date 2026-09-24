Prince William Will 'Never Forgive' Princess Diana’s Brother Over Explosive King Charles Claims: Report

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King Charles Was Diagnosed With Cancer in 2024

Source: MEGA King Charles' health is 'already precarious' amid his cancer battle.

A source recently divulged to Closer magazine the memoir is "the absolute last thing that the king needs right now" as his “health is already precarious." Charles, 77, was diagnosed with a form of cancer in 2024 and the book allegedly has sent his blood pressure "sky high."

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Prince William Is Concerned About the Book 'Taking a Toll' on King Charles' Health

Source: MEGA Princess Diana and King Charles were married from 1981 until 1996.

"He’s been told to keep his life as stress-free as possible to help in his cancer fight," the insider noted. "It’s affecting him terribly." The Prince of Wales, 44, is also "adamant that the shock and stress of this humiliation is taking a toll" on the sovereign's health. The source then added William "will never forgive" Spencer, 62, for "putting the king through this." The explosive book is Charles' “worst nightmare and [it is] the worst possible time for his past to be coming back to haunt him.”

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Charles Spencer Alleged King Charles Said the People Would 'Forget' Princess Diana After Her Passing

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer made several allegations about King Charles in his memoir about Princess Diana.

Spencer made several claims in his book about Charles, including him reportedly saying the public would soon "forget" about Diana after her death in August 1997. Another allegation the British peer penned was that the king allegedly "was in love with his valet." Buckingham Palace released a rare statement on September 21 about Spencer's memoir, saying: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss." Spencer previously noted the purpose of his book "​is to ⁠tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective."

Charles Spencer Told Prince William and Prince Harry About His Memoir at the 'Same Time'

Source: MEGA Prince William and Prince Harry were both told about their uncle's book ahead of time.