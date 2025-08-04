King Charles' Home Balmoral Castle Unexpectedly Closes Due to Inclement Weather in the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

With intense weather in the United Kingdom, one of King Charles’ iconic royal residences has been forced to close. On August 4, Balmoral Castle released the following statement as Storm Floris rages through the area: “Balmoral will be closed to the public today, Monday 4th August, due to Storm Floris. Please do not travel to the Estate. We will be issuing refunds for tickets to visit today. Stay safe everyone.”

The Inclement Weather That Closed Balmoral Castle

The Met Office, the U.K.’s national weather and climate service, said amber and yellow warnings for wind were in effect for the area. "Storm Floris will bring a spell of unusually strong west or northwesterly winds to much of Scotland during Monday," the amber warning stated. "Gusts of 50 to 70 mph are expected for many parts, and are likely to reach 80 to 90 mph on some exposed coasts, hills and bridges." Queen Elizabeth made a tradition of spending the late summer in Scotland at Balmoral Castle, which Charles has continued.

Balmoral Castle Closing for the Season

Balmoral Castle recently announced on Instagram it would be closing on August 10 for the season, sharing, “Thank you to everyone who has visited Balmoral Castle in 2025. As the season nears its end, the grounds, gardens, and exhibitions will close to the public on Sunday, 10th August.” Balmoral is “nestled in the heart of Aberdeenshire” and is the “Highland home of the Royal Family, offering a unique glimpse into regal heritage and the enduring legacy of the monarchy," the post reads. Due to the inclement weather, visitors will now have one less opportunity to visit the estate before the season comes to an end.

King Charles Sparked Health Concerns

Charles has already been in Scotland for at least a week and recently attended the reception for Caithness Communities in Thurso on July 28. As OK! reported, Charles spoke about health concerns in July when he was spotted with a bloodshot right eye. A palace insider reassured a publication nothing is wrong, detailing Charles had a burst blood vessel in his eye. They insisted it’s unrelated to any other health conditions, including the cancer treatment the monarch is currently undergoing.

An Explanation for King Charles' Bloodshot Eye

