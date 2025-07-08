King Charles' Bloodshot Eye During Emmanuel Macron's State Visit Sparks Health Concerns as Palace Explains What's Going On
King Charles welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, to Windsor on July 8, but people couldn’t help but notice Charles’ bloodshot right eye.
A palace insider reassured a publication nothing is wrong, explaining Charles had a burst blood vessel in his eye. They insisted it’s unrelated to any other health conditions, including the cancer treatment the monarch is currently undergoing.
'Usually Harmless'
According to WebMD, a “subconjunctival hemorrhage is a red spot on your eye caused by a broken blood vessel. It might look scary, but it’s usually harmless.”
They note the condition can be caused by strong sneezing, straining, powerful coughing or vomiting.
Your Odds 'Go Up as You Get Older'
“Your odds of getting a subconjunctival hemorrhage go up as you get older, especially after age 50, because you’re more likely to get conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure,” they added.
Charles is not the only member of the royal family who has made headlines lately, as chatter began when Kate Middleton backed out of attending the Royal Ascot at the last minute.
Kate's Health Issues
As OK! reported, palace staff were on edge regarding Kate’s health issues when she opted not to go.
“Everyone was wandering around going, ‘What is going on?’” a former courier, who has links to serving staff at the palace, shared. “One minute she was going, and the next she wasn’t. This is one of the biggest days of the year in the royal calendar; you don’t just miss Ascot on a whim, so there was a real sense of panic. The chaotic nature of the announcement was eerily reminiscent of the dark days of last year.”
They added rumors began circulating around the palace, stating Kate had either fallen unwell and had to see a doctor or was rushed to the hospital.
'She Was Seriously Ill Last Year'
While Kate’s office did not respond to a media outlet when asked for a comment, a friend of hers spoke out, explaining, “My understanding is that Kate was basically exhausted after Trooping the Color on Saturday and Garter Day on Monday and couldn’t face it. There are good days and bad days, as she herself has very candidly said.”
In a report that surfaced after she bowed out of the big day, an insider said it's it's important to remmeber "she was really seriously ill last year and underwent a significant period of chemo.”
“As anyone who has been through that experience will tell you, you can feel very unwell for a long time afterwards. It can take years [to recover],” they added.