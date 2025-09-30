or
OK Magazine
Prince William Overrules King Charles: 'Weak' Monarch 'Forced to Comply' With Son's Decision Ordering Prince Andrew to Stay 'Invisible'

Source: mega

Prince William is next in line for the throne.

Sept. 30 2025, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Though King Charles is still on the throne, it appears his heir, Prince William, has started stepping in to make decisions for the monarchy.

While the royal family has allowed the disgraced Prince Andrew to show his face at some gatherings, a journalist revealed that the latter trying to be chummy with his relatives at Katharine, the Duchess of Kent's funeral earlier this month was too much for the Prince of Wales to witness.

Prince Andrew Ordered to Stay 'Invisible'

Source: mega

According to journalist Tom Sykes, William was never a fan of Charles' lenient decisions about the patriarch's brother, as he even permitted him to attend their 2022 Christmas celebration despite his friendship with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson — whose supportive email to the late pedophile was recently leaked — have been asked not to attend the holiday gathering this year. Andrew has also allegedly been ordered to stay "invisible."

Prince William's Final Straw With His Disgraced Uncle

Source: mega

The Prince of Wales feels Andrew's presence at royal gatherings harms the monarchy's reputation.

At the September 16 ceremony for the Duchess of Kent, the father-of-three was reportedly furious that Andrew sat directly behind him. Making matters worse, photos captured Andrew trying to chat with William outside the church, but William remained stone-faced and appeared to ignore him.

On the other hand, Charles and Andrew could be seen talking just moments later. Since the photo quickly made the rounds online, William felt the need to step in and ostracize his uncle for good.

Prince William

Prince William Overthrows Dad King Charles

Source: mega

Prince Andrew and King Charles were seen chatting at the Duchess of Kent's funeral.

"It’s clear to everyone with a political antenna that this is William’s hard-won victory, and events have forced the aged, weak father to comply with his son and heir," Sykes explained on his Substack. "It is Charles who has been dragged, against his own attempts to the contrary, into accepting William’s harder line."

"William has long argued that Andrew’s presence inflicted untold reputational damage on the monarchy and that his disgraced uncle should never again be allowed into the royal spotlight," the writer spilled. "William has despaired at his father’s insistence on keeping Andrew in the picture, and his aides and friends have been briefed constantly, to me and others, on his outright opposition to it."

Prince Andrew's Sexual Assault Scandal

Photo of Prince Andrew denied sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre.
Source: mega

Prince Andrew denied sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre.

On the other hand, a second report claimed that ordering Andrew to be "invisible" was Charles' demand and his son "fully supports" his dad's decision.

Andrew was stripped of his royal title and patronages in 2022 in the wake of his ties to Epstein being exposed. He was also accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was 17, but he denied the accusation and the two settled out of court after she sued him.

However, Giuffre continued to insist her claims were true. This past April, she committed suicide at age 41.

