or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Sarah Ferguson
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Sarah Ferguson's 'Secret Code' Revealed as She Used 5-Word Message to Signal End of Prince Andrew Marriage

Split photo of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were married from 1986 until their split in 1992.

Profile Image

Aug. 21 2025, Published 9:10 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson used a "secret code" to inform her inner circle that a divorce from Prince Andrew was on the horizon, a new biography has revealed.

In Andrew Lownie's bombshell book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, the royal writer claimed Ferguson had a mysterious message inspired by her late mother, Susan Barrantes, to signal the end of her and Andrew's marriage when chatting with friends.

While discussing Prince Andrew and Ferguson's marital demise, Lownie explained: "By now, Sarah was using a secret code with her closest friends to let them know that her relationship with Andrew was crumbling."

Article continues below advertisement

'The Ranch Is Getting Closer'

Image of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's divorce was finalized in 1996.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's divorce was finalized in 1996.

Lownie quoted a pal, who stated, "When things were getting very rough she'd say 'The ranch is getting closer.' A reference to her mother's flight to Argentina."

Ferguson had supposedly been referring to the time her mother left her family in the United Kingdom and fell in love with Argentinian polo player Hector Barrantes.

Sarah and Andrew ultimately split in 1992 amid the Duchess of York's desire to have a career and the prince frequently being away in the navy. Their divorce was finalized in 1996 — one decade after they married in 1986.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Remain Friendly After Split

Image of Sarah Ferguson divorced Prince Andrew so she could have a career and because he was always away in the navy.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson divorced Prince Andrew so she could have a career and because he was always away in the navy.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife remain friendly as parents to their daughters, Princess Eugenie, 35, and Princess Beatrice, 37, and continue to live at the Royal Lodge together despite separating romantically.

Sarah remains fond of her former husband, too, as she gushed over him during an interview at the end of last year.

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Would Marry Prince Andrew 'All Over Again'

Image of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson share two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson share two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

"I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew," Sarah admitted while speaking to The Times in December 2024. "I would do it all over again, 100 percent. He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind."

"Our wedding was the best day of my life," she continued. "But I gave up my anonymity that day. I was able to because love conquers all. It’s still with us today. I won’t let him down."

The mom-of-two noted: "He supports me as much as I support him. He's supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce. We agree on the three Cs — communication, compromise, compassion."

Image of Sarah Ferguson remains supportive of Prince Andrew despite their split.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson remains supportive of Prince Andrew despite their split.

Sarah is one of the few people Andrew has by his side after he was ostracized from the royal family over his ties to disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

The prince resigned from his public roles as a working royal in 2020 following a disastrous Newsnight interview about his connection to Epstein, Maxwell and their infamous trafficking scheme in which they sexually abused young women and underage girls.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.