ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Sarah Ferguson's 'Secret Code' Revealed as She Used 5-Word Message to Signal End of Prince Andrew Marriage Source: MEGA Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were married from 1986 until their split in 1992. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 21 2025, Published 9:10 a.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson used a "secret code" to inform her inner circle that a divorce from Prince Andrew was on the horizon, a new biography has revealed. In Andrew Lownie's bombshell book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, the royal writer claimed Ferguson had a mysterious message inspired by her late mother, Susan Barrantes, to signal the end of her and Andrew's marriage when chatting with friends. While discussing Prince Andrew and Ferguson's marital demise, Lownie explained: "By now, Sarah was using a secret code with her closest friends to let them know that her relationship with Andrew was crumbling."

'The Ranch Is Getting Closer'

Lownie quoted a pal, who stated, "When things were getting very rough she'd say 'The ranch is getting closer.' A reference to her mother's flight to Argentina." Ferguson had supposedly been referring to the time her mother left her family in the United Kingdom and fell in love with Argentinian polo player Hector Barrantes. Sarah and Andrew ultimately split in 1992 amid the Duchess of York's desire to have a career and the prince frequently being away in the navy. Their divorce was finalized in 1996 — one decade after they married in 1986.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Remain Friendly After Split

Sarah Ferguson Would Marry Prince Andrew 'All Over Again'

"I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew," Sarah admitted while speaking to The Times in December 2024. "I would do it all over again, 100 percent. He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind." "Our wedding was the best day of my life," she continued. "But I gave up my anonymity that day. I was able to because love conquers all. It’s still with us today. I won’t let him down." The mom-of-two noted: "He supports me as much as I support him. He's supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce. We agree on the three Cs — communication, compromise, compassion."

