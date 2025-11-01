King Charles 'Can Barely Tolerate' Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten Windsor After Stripping Him of His Titles
Nov. 1 2025, Published 2:19 p.m. ET
King Charles has had enough of former Prince Andrew's behavior.
According to a new report, the 76-year-old royal "can barely tolerate" his brother.
On Thursday, October 30, King Charles stripped Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, 65, of all his titles and evicted him from the Royal Lodge amid his alleged involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking scandal.
Insiders claimed that the relationship between the brothers was "strained" for several years before it came to a head earlier this week.
"King Charles is, in fact, furious with his brother," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told a news outlet, emphasizing how he is "thoroughly fed up." "He can barely tolerate him due to his inappropriate behavior and fall from grace."
She added, "They are different characters; in fact, they are like chalk and cheese. Randy Andy the playboy prince, as he was widely known, was acerbic, good-looking and not the brightest button. King Charles was a kind, sensitive, slightly goofy soul and a bright workaholic."
Prince Andrew and King Charles' Childhood Drama
Tension began to brew between the brothers when they were children. Charles was just four years old when his mother was crowned queen at age 25, and Andrew was not born yet. However, the younger sibling managed to become Queen Elizabeth II's favorite.
"As a child, then-Prince Charles openly cried for his parents as they traveled the Commonwealth for months on end," Chard explained. "In fact, they banned him from seeing them off in public as he wore his heart on his sleeve. His mother, who unexpectedly became queen, had very little free family time during his formative years."
"Prince Andrew, on the other hand, was the pampered prince," she pointed out. "He received doting love from his mother, who enjoyed spending time with her child. She lavished Prince Andrew with love and gave him suitable time. I imagine Prince Andrew was thoroughly spoiled, truly mollycoddled. The age gap between King Charles and his younger brother understandably meant he didn’t have much contact with his brother Andrew, although he loved him dearly as a baby."
Andrew, a former pilot, impressed his mother so much that she kept a photo of him with her.
"King Charles completely understood why his mother carried a photo of then-Prince Andrew in her purse," Chard said. "Charles’ destiny was set in stone. He continued his work with passion and purpose. Boorish Andrew didn’t have his brother’s work ethic, focus and drive. Instead, Andrew enjoyed jollies around the world."
Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told the publication that King Charles "has always tried to be benevolent to his younger brother."
"In his heyday, Andrew was the dashing and handsome pilot who flew with distinction during the Falklands War and came back as a hero," he explained.
Prince Andrew Loses All Royal Titles
Buckingham Palace announced Andrew would be losing all titles and privileges in a statement on Thursday.
"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," the palace shared. "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."