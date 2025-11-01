King Charles 'Can Barely Tolerate' Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten Windsor After Stripping Him of His Titles

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA King Charles removed former Prince Andrew's royal titles.

Insiders claimed that the relationship between the brothers was "strained" for several years before it came to a head earlier this week. "King Charles is, in fact, furious with his brother," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told a news outlet, emphasizing how he is "thoroughly fed up." "He can barely tolerate him due to his inappropriate behavior and fall from grace." She added, "They are different characters; in fact, they are like chalk and cheese. Randy Andy the playboy prince, as he was widely known, was acerbic, good-looking and not the brightest button. King Charles was a kind, sensitive, slightly goofy soul and a bright workaholic."

Prince Andrew and King Charles' Childhood Drama

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew is no longer a prince.

Tension began to brew between the brothers when they were children. Charles was just four years old when his mother was crowned queen at age 25, and Andrew was not born yet. However, the younger sibling managed to become Queen Elizabeth II's favorite. "As a child, then-Prince Charles openly cried for his parents as they traveled the Commonwealth for months on end," Chard explained. "In fact, they banned him from seeing them off in public as he wore his heart on his sleeve. His mother, who unexpectedly became queen, had very little free family time during his formative years." "Prince Andrew, on the other hand, was the pampered prince," she pointed out. "He received doting love from his mother, who enjoyed spending time with her child. She lavished Prince Andrew with love and gave him suitable time. I imagine Prince Andrew was thoroughly spoiled, truly mollycoddled. The age gap between King Charles and his younger brother understandably meant he didn’t have much contact with his brother Andrew, although he loved him dearly as a baby."

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew was ordered to evict the Royal Lodge.

Andrew, a former pilot, impressed his mother so much that she kept a photo of him with her. "King Charles completely understood why his mother carried a photo of then-Prince Andrew in her purse," Chard said. "Charles’ destiny was set in stone. He continued his work with passion and purpose. Boorish Andrew didn’t have his brother’s work ethic, focus and drive. Instead, Andrew enjoyed jollies around the world." Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told the publication that King Charles "has always tried to be benevolent to his younger brother." "In his heyday, Andrew was the dashing and handsome pilot who flew with distinction during the Falklands War and came back as a hero," he explained.

Prince Andrew Loses All Royal Titles

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was reportedly friends with s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.