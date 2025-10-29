or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Charles
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

'Terrified' King Charles 'Left Shaken' and 'Deeply Rattled' After Heckling Incident Over Prince Andrew's Epstein Connection

split photo of king charles and prince andrew
Source: mega

King Charles was heckled by a protestor about Prince Andrew's connection to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein during an official royal outing on Monday, October 27.

Oct. 29 2025, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

King Charles is reportedly "terrified this is just the beginning" after being publicly heckled by an outraged citizen about Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein on Monday, October 27.

According to Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop, Charles was both "furious and deeply rattled" by the incident, which saw a heckler pointedly ask him, "How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?"

The protestor, who approached Charles during an appearance at a cathedral, also probed, "Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?"

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of King Charles is reportedly humiliated and "furious" after heckling incident.
Source: mega

King Charles is reportedly humiliated and 'furious' after the heckling incident.

Another source told Shuter that "the heckling pierced the royal bubble."

"Charles has spent his entire life preparing to be King — not to be heckled in the streets like a politician. Charles can handle criticism. But this isn’t criticism anymore — it’s revolt," they said.

Meanwhile, another insider added, "For decades, people shouted ‘God Save the King.’ Now they’re shouting about Andrew — and no one’s stopping them."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Prince Andrew relinquished his title on Friday October 17.
Source: mega

Prince Andrew relinquished his title on Friday October 17.

This latest development follows the news of Prince Andrew relinquishing his Duke of York title.

Andrew, 65, announced on Friday, October 17, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."

The statement continued, "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

MORE ON:
Prince Charles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Prince Andrew is being forced to move out of the Royal Lodge.
Source: mega

Prince Andrew is being forced to move out of the Royal Lodge.

Andrew is also being forced out of his longtime residence, Royal Lodge, along with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Prince William reportedly threatened to strip the titles of the disgraced prince's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, if he didn't leave the property.

The future King apparently told his cousins that if they didn't help convince their parents to move out, he would have to "start re-examining the state" of their titles.

Emily Maitlis, who conducted Andrew's infamous BBC interview, told a news outlet that "they are, at the moment, allowed to be princesses, but there was pressure being put on them. Obviously, you can see why Andrew, as a father, would want to keep his daughters happy and keep their titles in place."

image of Prince William allegedly threatened to strip his cousins of their titles.
Source: mega

Prince William allegedly threatened to strip his cousins of their titles.

It's also been alleged that Ferguson is "livid" about the situation and "would leave" Andrew, but doesn't have the means to do so.

An insider told Shuter, "She’s stuck. Royal Lodge belongs to Andrew — not her. Without him, she’d have no home or lifestyle."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.