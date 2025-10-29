ROYAL FAMILY NEWS 'Terrified' King Charles 'Left Shaken' and 'Deeply Rattled' After Heckling Incident Over Prince Andrew's Epstein Connection Source: mega King Charles was heckled by a protestor about Prince Andrew's connection to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein during an official royal outing on Monday, October 27. Allie Fasanella Oct. 29 2025, Published 12:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

King Charles is reportedly "terrified this is just the beginning" after being publicly heckled by an outraged citizen about Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein on Monday, October 27. According to Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop, Charles was both "furious and deeply rattled" by the incident, which saw a heckler pointedly ask him, "How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?" The protestor, who approached Charles during an appearance at a cathedral, also probed, "Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?"

Source: mega King Charles is reportedly humiliated and 'furious' after the heckling incident.

Another source told Shuter that "the heckling pierced the royal bubble." "Charles has spent his entire life preparing to be King — not to be heckled in the streets like a politician. Charles can handle criticism. But this isn’t criticism anymore — it’s revolt," they said. Meanwhile, another insider added, "For decades, people shouted ‘God Save the King.’ Now they’re shouting about Andrew — and no one’s stopping them."

Source: mega Prince Andrew relinquished his title on Friday October 17.

This latest development follows the news of Prince Andrew relinquishing his Duke of York title. Andrew, 65, announced on Friday, October 17, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family." The statement continued, "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

Source: mega Prince Andrew is being forced to move out of the Royal Lodge.

Andrew is also being forced out of his longtime residence, Royal Lodge, along with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Prince William reportedly threatened to strip the titles of the disgraced prince's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, if he didn't leave the property. The future King apparently told his cousins that if they didn't help convince their parents to move out, he would have to "start re-examining the state" of their titles. Emily Maitlis, who conducted Andrew's infamous BBC interview, told a news outlet that "they are, at the moment, allowed to be princesses, but there was pressure being put on them. Obviously, you can see why Andrew, as a father, would want to keep his daughters happy and keep their titles in place."

Source: mega Prince William allegedly threatened to strip his cousins of their titles.