Hiding King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Was 'Exhausting' for Wife Queen Camilla, Royal Aide Reveals

Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Source: MEGA

King Charles is believed to still be battling cancer.

By:

March 13 2025, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

While King Charles' cancer battle has been difficult for the monarch himself, His Majesty's health crisis also took a toll on his wife, Queen Camilla.

In a new interview, an unnamed aide of the queen praised Camilla, 77, for picking up the slack while her husband, 76, faced his unfortunate diagnosis early last year.

king charles cancer diagnosis exhausting wife queen camilla royal aide
Source: MEGA

King Charles' cancer diagnosis was revealed to the public in February 2024.

"It was exhausting," the anonymous royal admitted to a news publication in a piece published on Wednesday, March 12. "It would have been draining for a woman half her age."

The aide did note, however, a positive side to the situation — an increase in visibility of Camilla's duties as the king's wife.

king charles cancer diagnosis exhausting wife queen camilla royal aide
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla continued performing royal duties while her husband, King Charles, secretly battled cancer.

"I think if one is to attempt to see a benefit from that period, actually it did give a chance for the media, and the world, to see some of the work that she had always been doing with greater interest and clarity," the source explained.

Perhaps the hardest part of the initial stages of King Charles' diagnosis for Camilla was having to hide her emotions from the public.

king charles cancer diagnosis exhausting wife queen camilla royal aide
Source: MEGA

A royal aide praised Queen Camilla for staying strong throughout the King's health woes.

Camilla Parker Bowles

The royal insider recalled the time Camilla visited a London cancer center on January 31, 2024, less than one week before Buckingham Palace announced on February 5, 2024, that the king had been diagnosed with a "form of cancer" after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

"She had to undertake public duties knowing that the king had been diagnosed with cancer, including a visit to a Maggie’s center in London, and yet not be able to show the slightest flicker of vulnerability when she went there knowing what she knew privately," the aide pointed out.

The royal employee admitted it was "astonishing" to see Camilla put on a strong front while dealing with "her own private anxieties."

One month later, it was revealed that King Charles, Queen Camilla and their family had been hit with even more hardship after the palace announced Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, was also in the midst of a cancer battle.

The princess' health woe was discovered by doctors after she had abdominal surgery.

While Kate, 43, announced back in January that she was officially in remission, the king is reportedly still receiving treatment despite continuing to perform his royal duties.

king charles cancer diagnosis exhausting wife queen camilla royal aide
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis was also revealed to the public last year.

King Charles had only taken over the throne roughly two years before he was plagued with cancer.

The British monarch was crowned king following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022 at age 96.

Newsweek spoke to a royal aide about Queen Camilla.

