Camilla Parker Bowles 'Hated the Idea of Being Queen' and Wanted to 'Get Away' From Royal 'Protocol,' Book Claims
Camilla Parker Bowles wasn't always thrilled with the idea of one day becoming the queen.
According to royal expert Tom Quinn's new book, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, a former staff member revealed the 77-year-old "hated the idea of being queen" and would tell King Charles, "Can’t we get away from all this protocol? It’s all bollocks."
"Charles, who hates swearing, would demurely reply, 'You’re doing it [becoming queen] for me, darling,'" the author noted.
Quinn clarified that royal protocol meant "suits must be pressed and laid out after a period of consultation the night before," shoes must be "polished" and "ties" chosen ahead of time as well. Baths are also reportedly "run at precisely the same time each day."
The author added that both Charles and his eldest son, Prince William, are specifically "prone to tantrums if things are not done to their liking" and tend to "get irritated very quickly."
"They are very picky," he added in the excerpt of the book — which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, February 25 — read. "It comes naturally to them."
- Camilla Parker Bowles Will Be Known As 'Queen' Not 'Queen Consort' Following King Charles III's Coronation
- The Queen's Decision To Name Camilla Parker Bowles As The Queen Consort May Tank The Royal Family's Popularity, Royal Expert Warns
- Queen Elizabeth II's Camilla Parker Bowles Consort Announcement 'Couldn't Wait' Until Prince Charles Was King: The Timing 'Had To Be Right,' Source Spills
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Queen Elizabeth II once hinted that she wanted Camilla to be addressed as Queen Consort.
"In the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King," she penned in a February 2022 letter. "I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
She became queen consort when Elizabeth passed away in September 8, 2022. The late monarch was 96 years old at the time of her death.
However, a source claimed there were opinions in the palace that "Queen Consort is cumbersome and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right."
"Prince Philip was Prince Consort officially, but he wasn’t known as Prince Consort," the source continued. "The Queen would of course still be Queen Consort so the Palace, of course, wouldn’t stop anyone calling Her Majesty that if they so chose."
Camilla's title was changed to queen after King Charles' May 2023 coronation.
Us Weekly reported the excerpt of the upcoming book.