Camilla Parker Bowles 'Hated the Idea of Being Queen' and Wanted to 'Get Away' From Royal 'Protocol,' Book Claims

As OK! previously reported, Queen Elizabeth II once hinted that she wanted Camilla to be addressed as Queen Consort.

"In the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King," she penned in a February 2022 letter. "I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

She became queen consort when Elizabeth passed away in September 8, 2022. The late monarch was 96 years old at the time of her death.